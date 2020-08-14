New SC coronavirus cases again jump above 1,000 as DHEC predicts slower spread

South Carolina broke a brief streak of days with under 1,000 new COVID-19 deaths reported across the state each afternoon, with 1,015 positive tests logged Friday.

The numbers reflect the state Department of Health and Environmental Control's prediction that numbers will continue to grow, though at increasingly slowed rates, throughout August. Authorities tracked at least 10,000 cases each week of July, and 8,386 in the first week of August. They expect around 6,225 positive tests in August's final week.

Lower tallies are also made possible by a decrease in testing, which the state has seen even as more mobile clinics are deployed to increase access to communities without permanent testing centers.

Authorities are hoping to increase testing through the fall, especially as schools reopen.

As of Friday, 129 mobile testing events had been scheduled through mid-October. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics for information about those events, and scdhec.gov/covid19testing for a roster of permanent testing facilities.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,015

Total number of cases in S.C.: 103,880, plus 961 probable cases

Number of new deaths reported: 16

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 2,106, plus 98 probable deaths

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,296

Percent of tests that were positive: 15.0 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 912,936

Which areas are hardest hit?

Charleston County led the state with 105 new cases Friday, while Richland reported 88 and Florence saw 53.

What's happening in the tri-county region?

In addition to the 105 new cases in Charleston County, Berkeley reported 30 more cases and Dorchester 46.

Authorities are also determining whether two deaths reported Friday, one in Charleston and one in Dorchester, had COVID-19.

Deaths

Of the 16 deaths confirmed on Friday, four were 35 to 64 years old and 12 were 65 or older. They lived in Aiken, Bamberg, Calhoun, Clarendon, Darlington, Florence, Laurens, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland and York counties.

Authorities are investigating to determine whether three more deaths were COVID-19 related. Those victims had lived in Charleston, Dorchester and Horry counties.

Hospitalizations

DHEC reported that 1,296 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Friday. Of these, 198 were on ventilators and 327 were in intensive care.

What do experts say?

Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.