4 new presumptive cases of coronavirus in SC, officials announce

Four new presumptive positive cases of an illness caused by a dangerous strain of the coronavirus have been identified by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, bringing the total number of cases in the state to six.

Three of the new cases are being investigated in Camden and one is in Spartanburg County. Two of the Camden cases are a result of direct contact with a Kershaw County patient in her 80s who officials had already identified.

One of the individuals in Camden was initially hospitalized for reasons unrelated to the novel coronavirus illness, COVID-19, and is now isolated at a hospital. Another case from Camden involves an elderly man who was temporarily admitted to a healthcare facility but is now isolated at home. Their direct contact with the first Kershaw County patient took place before that patient was hospitalized, officials said.

The third Camden case has no known connection to the other cases. He is isolated at home.

The Spartanburg County case has no known connection to the other presumptive positive cases, but the man had recently traveled to Italy. Officials did not know if he used the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. He also is isolated at home.

Officials did not release further information about the patients.

DHEC received the presumptive positive results for the four new cases from its Public Health Laboratory late Saturday. They notified the public Sunday afternoon, after tracking down and notifying the patients involved, a spokeswoman said.

Typically, DHEC asks individuals to self-monitor at home for two weeks after potential exposure to the virus to check for symptoms. If the level of risk is high, they're asked to restrict their activities, which may include staying home and avoiding social settings, a spokeswoman said.

DHEC is still awaiting confirmation of the six cases through the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We now have evidence of community spread that’s likely to be causing these initial cases in Camden in Kershaw County and the risk of spread to other communities is possible, as seen in other states across the country,” Dr. Linda Bell, the state epidemiologist, said in a news release.

As of Sunday afternoon, DHEC has tested 18 individuals for this strain of the novel coronavirus. Other than the six presumptive positive cases, the rest tested negative, officials said.

"There is no cause for public alarm or speculation," Gov. Henry McMaster said in a Sunday news release. "It’s important to remember that each individual is responsible for their own actions and personal hygiene. If you feel sick, stay home and contact your doctor."

Officials said Friday one case had been identified in Kershaw County and another in Charleston County. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating how a Kershaw County resident, a woman in her 80s with no recent travel history, contracted the virus.

In addition, two Kershaw County students interning in the KershawHealth emergency room when that patient was admitted were asked by school district officials to stay at home this week as a precaution. The students did not have direct contact with the potentially infected patient, the district said.

School officials were advised that the students would not be able to transmit the virus for several days. One student attends North Central High School and the other Camden High School.

Like McMaster, health officials said the cases should not alarm the public. Still, many stores have experienced shortages of hand sanitizer, soap, tissues and toilet paper, among other health products. Stores across the country, and worldwide, have reported customers buying in bulk the products they hope can prevent contracting the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Several chains have posted limits for how much of an item a customer can buy. Publix Super Markets placed a limit of two per customer for hand soaps and sanitizers, facial masks, disinfectants and other similar products. Some Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts locations posted signs saying they would temporarily stop refilling reusable mugs and cups.

The Charleston County case was discovered when a Medical University of South Carolina worker in her 30s quarantined herself after returning from a trip to France and Italy. Her symptoms are mild, Dr. David Cole, president of MUSC Health, told The Post and Courier on Saturday. The Kershaw County patient is being treated in Columbia.

The patients have not been identified publicly.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 497 cases of novel coronavirus infections have been identified in the United States and more than 100,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide. The United States has increased its response as cases rise, and the State Department issued a warning Sunday that citizens avoid traveling on cruise ships, especially if they have underlying health conditions.