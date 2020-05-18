New MUSC grads discuss hopes, fears as they enter work force amid global health pandemic

This past weekend, 168 students became physicians after graduating from the College of Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina. Many of them will now depart Charleston for residencies across the country. All of them face entering the workforce in the midst of a global health emergency.
The Post and Courier asked a few of them last week what that feels like — their hopes, their fears and if they think medical school has prepared them for the front lines.
Alex Hamberis, M.D. Residency: Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery (ENT), Mount Sinai Health System in New York City
This is certainly a strange time to be graduating medical school. On one hand, it is frightening to move to New York, a city whose health care system has been incredibly overwhelmed in recent months. I anticipate that my responsibilities will be different from the typical surgical intern, since we may be needed to cover the ICU or Emergency Department. However, this is a very special time to enter the workforce, when we are reminded of how much we are needed. One of my classmates recently reminded me of the quote, "Interesting times make for interesting men and women." This will certainly be true for those of us who begin working in July, as these unique circumstances will shape our entire medical careers. I am fortunate to have had incredible mentors, both in my father, a family physician, and in the ENT department at MUSC, who have helped to prepare me for this transition. I am excited to be joining the workforce in the city that needs us the most.
Grant N. Kahley, M.D. Residency: General Surgery, Marshall University School of Medicine, with plans pursue a trauma and reconstructive plastic surgery fellowship after residency
I never imagined I would be graduating in the midst of a global health pandemic. Even now, I am astonished how a viral particle that is invisible to the naked eye has changed the entire planet. Despite this unforeseen situation, I am honored to do my part and contribute to the medical field when there is such an obvious need. I am proud to have graduated from the Medical University of South Carolina because I know I have received excellent clinical training. There is, however, a healthy amount of fear becoming a physician during a global health pandemic. COVID-19 adds another element to the already daunting role of becoming a resident physician. For me, the biggest fear is the unknown but one thing medical school has taught me is to expect the unexpected. For that reason, the unknown is also something I look at with enthusiasm. Lastly, I am hopeful because I have watched health care workers across the globe come together as a mighty force to fight a situation that we haven’t encountered in over a hundred years. I am ready to join the healthcare community and do my part in the fight against COVID-19.
Brenton Davis, M.D. Residency: Internal Medicine, University of California San Francisco
What makes me nervous is how this pandemic will come to an end. Society and everyday life will forever be changed. Whether that is good or bad has yet to be seen. And frankly, it’s up to us to dictate which direction life will go after this is all said and done. What scares me the most is that this feels like the start of something new. The thought that I may see one to two more of these pandemics in my lifetime scares me. What makes me hopeful is the response health care workers have had to this pandemic. Even as we fight for better PPE and compensation, they are providing excellent care. It’s something I hope I can do soon. Am I ready? Yes and no; I am excited and ready to move into the next stage of life. Am I ready to become a physician during a pandemic? That’s something I will find out soon enough.
Katy Hallman, M.D. Residency: Obstetrics & Gynecology, University of Utah
Even under normal circumstances, this season is full of contradictions: tearful goodbyes and exciting beginnings, the thrill of “Doctor” and the gravity of new responsibility. This year, there’s an additional contrast: celebration in the midst of suffering. Perhaps more than any other class, 2020 feels the weight of their Oath, taken with less ceremony but even more pressing importance than we anticipated.
I’m immensely proud of my MUSC colleagues. I’m honored to share a legacy with them and privileged to have trained beside now lifelong friends. Entering our workforce alone would be terrifying, but I’m encouraged when I remember my communities: my brilliant and compassionate classmates, soon scattered across the country, and my new co-residents, whose team MUSC has prepared me so well to join.
My specialty, OB/GYN, is also a hopeful one. In caring for our next generation’s mothers and children, I’m privileged with a constant reminder of the reason we became doctors at all. No matter our specialty, we have all embraced the call to protect our patients, and I feel safe knowing that the next time our world faces uncertainty, the Class of 2020 will be well-trained and well-prepared to answer the call again.
Stephen Patrick, M.D. Residency: Urology, Medical University of South Carolina
Am I ready? That’s a hard question to answer. Obviously, I, along with the rest of my classmates, am hopeful that we are. I have no doubt that I have received excellent training at a top-notch medical school; however, I still catch myself thinking, ‘Am I ready? Am I good enough? I am not as intelligent as so-and-so.’ It’s a common syndrome all medical students face — imposter syndrome. I and other medical students put a lot of pressure on ourselves so that one day we will know how to respond to a situation in which someone’s life is hanging in the balance. One crucial thing I’ve learned is that caring for a patient is a team effort; one in which upper level resident physicians, attending physicians, nurses, and staff all work together to treat a patient. Knowing that I have well-trained doctors ahead of me in training guiding my decisions puts me at ease. While the current global health pandemic certainly poses additional concerns regarding continued medical training, I have already seen MUSC adapt successfully to COVID-19, which is why I remain excited to join the Department of Urology at MUSC as a resident physician. Members of our community are still getting sick from other causes outside of COVID-19, and I look forward to the opportunity to care for both these patients as well as COVID-19 patients.
Ka’la D. Drayton, M.D., MHIT Residency: General Surgery, University of Connecticut
Am I scared? I’m more so afraid of the uncertainty of the pandemic, versus not being able to meet the demands. However, I’m not afraid of stepping out and doing what I came here to do, take care of my patients.
I’m very hopeful that the pandemic will start to level off if the community continues to practice social distancing measures and remain safe. Not many people, let alone physicians have lived or trained through a pandemic. I want to use this opportunity as an additive to make me a more well-rounded physician better equip for other possible healthcare catastrophes.
Am I ready? I have been working towards my goal of being a physician since I was a young girl. I’ve put in countless hours of studying and preparation to be able to live my dream. So even though we have a global health pandemic, I have never let any obstacles or challenges deter me from my goal and I don’t plan on changing due to COVID-19.