New 'hero serum' offers hope for doctors, patients fighting coronavirus in South Carolina

The patient coughed and coughed and coughed.

She struggled to take in air, and her temperature soared. Doctors at Prisma Health Richland discovered viral pneumonia in both lungs. In that hospital bed in Columbia, it was clear that her invisible enemy, COVID-19, was winning.

A previous medical condition and bad timing made her ineligible for a pair of experimental treatments as her condition deteriorated. But her doctors at the hospital kept fighting for her, even as she could feel her life slipping away.

Her lifeline came in the form of a new "convalescent serum" derived from the blood plasma of a patient in Tennessee who had already recovered from the infectious disease. Two weeks ago, she became the first patient in South Carolina to receive a plasma transfusion as part of a national experiment aimed at stopping the death march of a pandemic with no known cure or vaccine.

The early results of the experiment here — albeit with a tiny sample size — have been stunning, generating optimism about the future of fighting the disease. The first patient quickly recovered and left the hospital that week. A second patient, who was on his deathbed at Prisma Health Richland, recovered so quickly after a mid-April plasma transfusion he was taken off a ventilator within three days.

“It has been extraordinarily promising,” said Dr. Helmut Albrecht, the physician leading the experiment for Prisma Health's hospitals in the Midlands. “The first couple of patients had a pretty remarkable turnaround.”

The Medical University of South Carolina also is testing the therapy in South Carolina. Dr. Andrew Goodwin said the Charleston hospital has administered the treatment with three seriously ill patients but so far hasn't seen definitive results.

"There's a lot unknown as to how effective it is, how much antibody is required to be effective," Goodwin said. "There are several variables that are still determined."

Blood plasma contains antibodies that fight off infections. People who have been exposed to the coronavirus have developed antibodies that, scientists hope, will find and neutralize the virus in people who are seriously ill from COVID-19.

Blood and plasma transfusions have been used to treat pandemics for at least 100 years, dating back to the 1918 Spanish flu. More recently, hospitals also have used the therapy to treat SARS and Ebola.

In January, researchers began studying five patients at a Chinese hospital who were critically ill before they received plasma transfusions. Two months later, three had been discharged from the hospital and the other two had improved to stable condition.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The Mount Sinai hospital system in hard-hit New York City has aggressively treated sick patients with plasma transfusions and called for plasma donations from those who recovered.

Albrecht knows better than to proclaim victory over a pandemic after a few positive results. But he and other scientists are hopeful they have hit a jackpot. They envision creating a bank of stored plasma for people who become critically ill.

MUSC and Prisma Health are partnering with the American Red Cross and Greenville-based Blood Connection to collect plasma from COVID-19 survivors. They are urging anyone who has recovered from the disease to call The Blood Connection at 864-751-1168. One donor's plasma can treat up to four patients, Albrecht said.

Researchers say greater testing of South Carolinians for COVID-19 could reveal more potential donors, including people who were exposed to the virus and developed antibodies without ever developing symptoms. Hospital systems and research universities in South Carolina are partnering now to develop tests that could be administered to large chunks of the population at once.

“There are more than enough plasma donors out there to save the people who would die” from the disease, said Phillip Buckhaults, a University of South Carolina molecular biologist and geneticist who works closely with Albrecht.

Buckhaults called the plasma treatment a "hero serum" that could provide a safety net as South Carolina eventually looks to reopen the economy and society.

In an email thanking her doctors, the first S.C. patient to receive a plasma transfusion, who isn't identified in this story for patient privacy reasons, said she could immediately feel the treatment’s effects. When she woke the next morning, she noticed her sense of smell and taste — which she lost at the onset of her symptoms — had returned. Nurses weaned her off oxygen within a day. Her fever receded, and she could breathe on her own.

“I felt like there was a battle going on in my body, but this time I was winning,” she wrote in an email thanking Albrecht. “I fell into a hard and fast sleep after receiving the antibodies and when I woke up, I could not believe the energy I felt already.”

She wrote that if she is approved to become a plasma donor, she will be the first in line.