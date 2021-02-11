New DHEC numbers show confirmed SC coronavirus deaths officially top 7,000

While the number of daily coronavirus case counts in South Carolina continues to fall, deaths attributed to the virus have topped 7,000.

Numbers published by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Feb. 11 show 7,010 confirmed deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in this state and that an additional 872 people have likely died from it since the first cases emerged here in March.

Many patients whose deaths have been categorized as probable did, in fact, test positive for COVID-19 through a rapid test. COVID-19 deaths are only confirmed as such if the patient tested positive through a PCR test, which is considered more reliable.

DHEC has not yet published online death certificate data pertaining to all causes of death last year but, based on historical data, COVID-19 will likely rank as the third-leading cause of death in South Carolina in 2020, behind cancer and heart disease.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,428 confirmed, 392 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 419,435 confirmed, 56,852 probable.

Percent positive: 10.3 percent.

New deaths reported: 84 confirmed, 827 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,010 confirmed, 827 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 79.38 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people? 42nd as of Feb. 10, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville, Horry and Richland counties saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 104 new confirmed cases, while Berkeley counted 36 and Dorchester saw 24.

Deaths

Twelve of the new confirmed deaths reported were people ages 35 to 64, with the remainder patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,391 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 11, 329 were in the ICU and 195 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Social distancing and mask-wearing remain important tools in combating the pandemic. The CDC issued guidance this week recommending that wearing two well-fitting masks on top of each other enhances their effectiveness.