New COVID infusion therapy now available at SC hospitals, but supply is tricky

A COVID-19 therapy that might be able to help high-risk patients stay healthy enough to avoid a hospital visit is rolling out at South Carolina hospitals, though the drug is unapproved and its benefits may be limited.

The drug, called bamlanivimab, has not received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It has emergency use authorization, which means it has gone through an expedited process set up at the beginning of the pandemic to check for safety and any benefits.

Given limited supply and a rushed approvals process, the drug is not available on a first-come, first-serve basis. It is meant for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are at a high risk for developing a severe case because of their age or other conditions. Health care professionals are deciding which patients are the best candidates.

Trident Health in North Charleston says it has the most doses in-hand among area hospitals, with 150 available. It began offering the treatment this week.

Dr. Lee Biggs, Trident Health's chief medical officer, said in a statement "the primary goal of the medication is to prevent hospitalizations by treating the most at-risk COVID-positive individuals." Those conditions include obesity, diabetes, kidney disease and old age, to name a few.

The Medical University of South Carolina said Tuesday it was the first in the state to offer the therapy. It initially had 20 doses, administering all of them by mid-week. A spokeswoman for the hospital said it will receive another 28 doses on Wednesday.

It is only going to MUSC patients who meet specific criteria. Because of limited supply, MUSC isn't taking any outside referrals for the drug, the spokeswoman said.

Roper St. Francis has access to 50 vials, but has only given out a few.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Dr. Kent Stock, an infectious disease specialist with Roper St. Francis, said the drug is controversial among health care providers, given the limited research completed before the medicine was distributed to the general public.

The FDA granted its emergency authorization to the manufacturer, Eli Lilly and Company, on Nov. 9. It works by stopping the virus from replicating within the body.

But Stock said the clinical trial showed the drug didn't effectively reduce patients' viral load. Even so, it did have other benefits for some patients, including a lessened risk for hospitalization. Side-effects in the trial were limited, though each hospital has to follow up with its patients carefully.

When it came to Roper St. Francis' ultimate decision to give the therapy, Stock said clinicians are hoping it offers enough benefit to be worthwhile.

"The simple truth is the medical community is trying to figure out how to best utilize this based on the information that we have," Stock said. "There's probably a segment of the population that might benefit from it, and if we focus our efforts there, then we can probably accomplish some value."

For Leeann Bauch, an MUSC employee who recently contracted COVID-19, bamlanivimab was just the right fit.

Bauch, a nurse who directs a dozen departments at MUSC, was diagnosed with tracheomalacia in February. The condition happens when the trachea isn't shaped correctly, making it harder to breathe; it's common in kids but not 60-year-old adults like Bauch. It also means having COVID-19 is particularly risky.

After Bauch got her positive COVID-19 test, it was only a day later that she was receiving the infusion of the new therapy at MUSC's clinic at the Citadel Mall. She said it gave her a headache, but she felt back to her normal self a few days later.

"I would say it did exactly what it was designed to do," she said.