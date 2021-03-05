New COVID-19 cases climb above 1,000 in SC, 36 more deaths reported

New cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina have once again climbed above 1,000.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,079 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on March 5 and 36 new deaths.

So far, more than 366,000 state residents have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Starting on March 8, appointments to get the vaccine can be made by people identified in Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan. Go to scdhec.gov/vaxfacts for more info.

Community efforts are ongoing to support individuals during the pandemic.

The Charleston County Republican Party and the North Charleston Community Resource Center will be distributing groceries, diapers, baby supplies and hygiene products to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic at 1 p.m. March 6 at the Jerry Zucker Middle School of Science.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,079 confirmed, 277 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 448,275 confirmed, 74,983 probable.

Percent positive: 5.7 percent.

New deaths reported: 36 confirmed, fove probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,697 confirmed, 1,002 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 72.4 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

42nd as of March 4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

Of newly confirmed cases, Greenville (174), Richland (80) and York (79) counties saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 63 new cases on March 5, while Berkeley counted 26 and Dorchester had 19.

Deaths

Six of the new confirmed deaths reported were among people age 35 to 64 and the remainder were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 664 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 5, 163 were in the ICU and 88 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Experts at DHEC said getting tested for COVID-19 is one step people can take to slow the spread of the virus in the community. It is also recommended that people wear a cloth face mask that covers the mouth and nose when around others and in public, physical distance when possible and get vaccinated.

People should take daily precautions to protect against the virus until 70 to 80 percent of the population is vaccinated, DHEC said.

Representatives with the DHEC Care Line answer general questions about COVID-19 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. each day at 855-472-3432.