6 new coronavirus cases in SC, including in nursing home, as residents prep for isolation

South Carolina officials announced six more cases of coronavirus Saturday, including in two counties with no previously known instances, bringing the state’s presumptive total to 19 cases in six counties.

As concern over the rapidly escalating pandemic reverberated across the country and the rest of the globe, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster instructed state institutions to allow high-risk workers to telecommute when possible, and to extend the flexibility to guardians of children affected by school closures. Non-essential travel will also be postponed.

Any employees considered essential to the state’s coronavirus response or continued state government operations may be directed to work as needed, the governor said.

Those considered high-risk to the virus include older adults, pregnant women, anyone with a compromised immune system or anyone with a serious chronic medical condition.

“We emphasize the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect our community,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell.

Any South Carolinian showing symptoms — which include coughing, fever and shortness of breath — can visit MUSC.care for a free telehealth screening, officials said.

Three of the new South Carolina cases involve patients from Beaufort County, and one was a resident in a Lexington County nursing home. Neither county had previously recorded a positive test.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control hasn’t determined how the Lexington Medical Center extended care facility resident was exposed to COVID-19, but is working with staff to monitor other residents and caretakers.

That patient was transferred from the nursing home, which has just under 400 beds, to the main hospital Tuesday, hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Wilson said. Since then, national and state declarations of emergency have prompted nursing homes to restrict visits in an attempt to protect vulnerable residents.

Two of the Beaufort County patients are close contacts who’d had exposure to the novel coronavirus out-of-state, and a third had traveled internationally, according to DHEC. All three are isolated at home.

Authorities haven’t yet identified a source of two new Kershaw County patients’ exposure, or rooted out a connection between them and nine other cases in the county.

Neighboring Lancaster County also has two cases, prompting McMaster to order schools in both counties to shutter their classrooms.

Yet some local businesses were offering day camps for affected children.

Southern Stars Academy, a Camden gym offering childcare from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., drew criticism from a few observers who questioned whether the camp was defeating the purpose of the school closings. But others said the Kershaw County facility was filling a need for working parents.

"We are not idiots trying to make a buck off a public crisis. Our children and their families needed us," a Southern Stars representative replied to a critical comment on Facebook. "They must work to keep their families flowing."

The state of emergency McMaster announced Friday also removes fees for out-of-state medical professionals to apply for expedited temporary licenses to practice in South Carolina, and it put the state’s price gouging law into effect.

He requested Saturday that utilities and cooperatives refrain from disconnecting South Carolinians who can't pay their bills during the state of emergency.

Publix and Harris Teeter have announced early closures and caps on in-demand items like toilet paper and disinfectants, saying they’re focused on sanitizing stores and restocking the items that are flying off shelves.

Harris Teeter will close at 9 p.m. beginning Sunday, while Publix closes at 8 p.m. until further notice and has suspended all food demonstrations.

Police were directing traffic at some grocery stores in Charleston and Goose Creek as shoppers stocked up.

The state's hospital system is preparing for a major outbreak to affect operations for five to six weeks, said Dr. Lee Biggs, chief medical officer for Trident Health. He said he expects a clearer picture of the pandemic's effect in South Carolina to emerge in the next 10 to 14 days.

Biggs said a sign of a worsening situation will be many new cases reportedly spread from person-to-person within communities, rather than through travel.

As of early Saturday evening, the virus had infected more than 156,000 people across the globe, killing more than 5,800.

In George, Gov. Brian Kemp announced a public health emergency after the state identified 66 cases. One person has died in Georgia.