2 new coronavirus cases announced as SC officials await CDC confirmation

As South Carolina public health officials announced the eighth and ninth cases of an illness caused by a new strain of coronavirus, authorities are remaining firm in their messaging that the public should not panic but rather take basic precautions to avoid getting sick.
So far, two cases of COVID-19, as the disease is called, have been confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state's seven others, including the two new cases, have tested positive in South Carolina but await federal confirmation for the infection.
The first two cases were announced on Friday, one in Camden and one in Charleston County. The case in Camden, in Kershaw County, involves an 80-year-old woman who had no clear path the the virus. The Charleston County case involved a hospital worker who had returned from travel to Europe with minor symptoms and self-quarantined herself.
The latest two cases, both in Camden, were instances of household contact with one of the patients there. Both of the new patients tested positive and they are staying at hospitals, where the staff is working with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to prevent possible spread.
Gov. Henry McMaster has urged the public not to panic and state DHEC officials continue to emphasize there was no reason to cancel public events or to avoid crowds unless a person shows symptoms or there is evidence of community spread.
No deaths had been reported in South Carolina as of Tuesday, officials said.
Colleges and universities across South Carolina have taken steps to prepare for impacts from the virus. The College of Charleston announced on Tuesday that most in-person classes would be held online on Thursday to test its "ability to hold instruction in a virtual setting," said college President Andrew Hsu.
Officials at Clemson University held two days of coursework online in August and February to help prepare for an event in which classrooms become unusable, said Joe Galbraith, a university spokesman. The university also has taken steps to recall 385 students studying abroad.
On Monday, officials at The Citadel confirmed that 55 cadets attended the Conservative Political Action Conference, which ran Feb. 26 to Feb. 29 near Washington, D.C. One individual who attended the conference later developed the novel coronavirus disease.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no cadets had fallen ill, said Col. John Dorrian, a spokesman for the military college.
"We are continuing to monitor and take actions as appropriate," Dorrian said.
Campus officials have also taken steps to recall 23 students studying abroad, he said. "The plan is to have them go home and complete their courses online," Dorrian said.
The campus will begin spring break for a week after Friday, he said.
Officials are “nowhere near” closing schools or government offices, McMaster said.
State public health officials said on Monday that all patients identified so far were in stable condition. As of Monday afternoon, 60 people who never developed symptoms came off the state’s monitoring list, and 14 people continue to be monitored.
Authorities confirmed on Tuesday that none of the people being monitored are residents of a long-term care facility like a nursing home or assisted-living center.
Despite the low number of cases in South Carolina so far, concerns over the new disease have been manifesting.
“This is kind of like a hurricane,” said Wayne Smith, chair of the College of Charleston’s Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management. The event and cruise ship industries will likely be the "first and hardest hit."
Major events are set to continue as scheduled while cruise activity is operating normally, according to State Ports Authority Spokeswoman Liz Crumley, but the visitor industry is starting to see groups cancel or reschedule stays in the Palmetto State.
More groups have opted to reschedule than cancel, but the region has seen "increased impact in group and leisure travel," Explore Charleston CEO Helen Hill said Monday.
Fort Jackson announced Tuesday that they'd be reshaping spring events to prevent spread. Family days have been cancelled for the foreseeable future, and family members will no longer be able to travel to their advanced individual training sites after Thursday.
Leadership plans to celebrate graduation as scheduled, but ceremonies will be moved to Hilton Field, and cancelled in case of inclement weather. Family members may spend an hour and a half together after the ceremony.
Citadel President, Gen. Glenn Walters met with the corps of cadets Tuesday afternoon to provide information on coronavirus. Cadets will be released for spring break at the end of the day Friday and are set to return March 22.
Walters told the corps that campus administrators are monitoring the situation, Dorrian said.
Cadets were told to bring their books, laptops and other academic materials with them when they leave campus to ensure flexibility in light of the changing situation surrounding the viral outbreak, the spokesman said.
“Gen. Walters conveyed to them the importance of staying away from the college and from others if they’re sick,” Dorrian said.
Campus officials have also been stressing that cadets wash their hands regularly and practice good hygiene, he said. Cadets have also been instructed to stay away from regions with high numbers of coronavirus cases or that are deemed to otherwise be risky.
The college has also recalled 23 cadets currently studying abroad, Dorrian said. Of those cadets, 16 are in Greece.
A non-Citadel student in Greece has contracted the virus, he said.
“We do know one of the cadets was living in the same building as the affected student,” Dorrian said.
Information on whether any cadets studying abroad may have been exposed to coronavirus is still being gathered, he said. The process of repatriating them to the United States is still being worked out.
"They’re not going to return to the Citadel,” Dorrian said. "They’re going to be sent home.”
As for the 55 cadets who attended CPAC, Dorrian said that as of early Tuesday night, none were exhibiting symptoms and there has been no need for any of them to be tested so far.
There was no indication that any of the cadets came into contact with the infected individual at the political conference, he said.
Public grade schools are bracing for the possibility of extended closures, and have been provided guidance on how these decision should be made, according to S.C. Department of Education spokesman Ryan Brown.
Any decisions regarding school closures or canceling school events as a result of COVID-19 should not be made solely at the local level, Brown said. This means it is imperative that school districts reach out to the state superintendent of education, who will then consult with state health officials at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the governor’s office.
But in Kershaw County, where there have been seven identified cases of coronavirus in Camden, spokeswoman Mary Anne Byrd said Monday morning that the decision to close schools would primarily be made locally.
DHEC Director Rick Toomey originally said Richland County School District 1 did not consult with the agency before announcing that five of its students were under self-quarantine after being in indirect contact with an individual who is being tested for COVID-19. He later said that Richland 1 did consult with DHEC but the district was told that a self-quarantine wasn’t advisable.
Charleston County School District Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy said Monday that the district will take guidance from DHEC and the S.C. Department of Education.
The Blood Connection, a Greenville-based nonprofit, said the organization has seen rising numbers of blood drive cancellations and low donor turnout "due to fears surrounding the virus." The organization said it and other blood centers nationwide worry the drops could cause a blood shortage and could impact hospitals.
“The impacts on the blood supply from COVID-19 will only be as bad as this community allows it to be,” Dr. Robert Rainer, Medical Director for The Blood Connection, said in a statement. “If those who are feeling healthy donate now and encourage others to do the same, there could be little to no impact, and communities’ blood supplies will remain resilient and self-sustaining.”
Staff screen all potential donors before they give blood and the organization is "taking extra precautionary measures to ensure that all donor centers and mobiles are clean and safe places to donate."
An "incident command team" is tasked with preparing for different scenarios related to COVID-19.
The blood center encouraged anyone interested in hosting a blood drive, or those interested in making an appointment to donate, to visit theboodconnection.org or call 864-255-5000.
Walmart Inc. spokesman Casey Staheli responded to questions regarding shortages of items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and soap at the retailer.
"We continue to monitor the development of the coronavirus situation globally and are closely following official recommendations while working with our suppliers to understand and mitigate any supply chain disruptions," Staheli said. "Providing customers with the products they want and need remains our focus."
Officials held steady in South Carolina on Tuesday, but in neighboring North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency.
The move came after five new cases were identified in the state. The new patients had attended a conference in Boston where it is believed they were exposed. The new cases bring the Tar Heel State's total to seven.
"I ask all North Carolinians to take this seriously," Cooper said in a news conference on Tuesday. "Anyone can carry the virus to loved ones or friends who could become ill. Protecting public health means being cautious and being prepared. Today we are both."
Staff writers Emily Williams and Jenna Schiferl contributed to this report.
NOW: Gov. Cooper is being briefed by the Coronavirus Task Force. Tune in at noon for a live update from Governor Cooper’s Coronavirus Task Force: https://t.co/6XNpRpm7dv pic.twitter.com/v0IZKhj2mw— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 10, 2020