103 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths, officials report

Two more deaths related to the coronavirus were reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control Monday, bringing the state's total number of deaths to five.

103 new cases were reported Monday, making the state's total 298 cases in 34 counties.

Of the two deaths, one patient was an elderly person from Clarendon County with underlying health conditions. The second patient was an elderly person from Kershaw County who also had underlying health conditions, officials said.

There are 17 new cases in Charleston County, 14 cases in Richland County, 12 cases in Greenville County, 10 cases in Kershaw County and seven cases in Beaufort County, DHEC officials announced Monday.

Additionally, there are five new cases each in Anderson, Horry, Lexington and Orangeburg counties. There are three new cases each in Clarendon and York counties, and two new cases each in Berkeley, Darlington, Florence, Lancaster and Georgetown counties.

One new case each has been reported in Chester, Dorchester, Fairfield, Lee, Oconee, Spartanburg and Sumter counties.

Gov. Henry McMaster encouraged South Carolina residents to take social distancing seriously. On Monday, he directed all law enforcement officers in the state to prohibit or disperse any congregation or gathering of people in groups of three or more, unless authorized in a person's home, if a gathering could pose a threat to public health. It does not apply to businesses, he said. The order already exists in state law for whenever a state of emergency is declared.

"South Carolina is making great progress," McMaster said. He said the state is not issuing a shelter in place order, but all plans and contingencies are on the table.

"This is a good time to stay home if you can," McMaster said. "We must all assume that we have the virus, and we must assume that everyone we're talking to has the virus."

As of Monday, 2,239 people had been tested for the virus in South Carolina by the state's lab, with 2,012 testing negative. The state lab conducts around 200-300 tests a day, DHEC officials said.

Dr. Linda Bell, the state's epidemiolgist, warned of complacency in those who aren't aware of cases in their communities. Every person in the state should take the threat seriously, she said, despite the hardship public health measures create.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare confirmed three new cases of coronavirus Monday, bringing the total number of cases for the hospital system to 13.

Of Roper's 13 patients, 10 have been asked to self-quarantine at home, two were admitted to the hospital and are in isolation, and one has died, officials said.

Fort Jackson has confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19. One is a soldier in training with 3rd battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, and the other is an officer attending the Adjutant General Basic Officer Leader Course, officials said.

Both are in isolation. They will not return to duty until medically cleared, officials said.

Fort Jackson is trying to identify other soldiers who may have been exposed. It is the Army’s largest training base, seeing more than 45,000 recruits each year — meaning exposure to other soldiers is highly possible.

An employee at Boeing’s North Charleston campus has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company said Monday.

There are at least 32 known Boeing employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 across the entire company. The majority of the cases are in Washington state, and this is the first confirmed case for a Boeing worker in South Carolina, spokesperson Libba Holland said.

The individual is in quarantine and receiving treatment.

As new cases of COVID-19, the illness cause by the virus, are announced daily by hospitals as well as state public health officials, authorities continue to call for people to stay inside and not have close contact with others.

On Sunday, mayors from several Charleston-area cities and towns gathered to reiterate that message and to urge businesses that can, to get employees to work from home.

“We can still avoid being a hotspot," said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. “Doctors tell us that the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 would be nothing less than a death sentence for thousands of our friends and family members right here in the Lowcountry.”

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The weekend hit South Carolina hard with 46 cases announced on Saturday — the largest single-day jump in cases to date — and 22 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the crisis is inspiring some in the area to try and help healthcare workers and others on the front lines.

Jun Li, a Mount Pleasant resident, said she and other members of the local Chinese community have raised money to buy 1,200 N95 respirator masks from China.

Li said she and others have been concerned that smaller hospitals in the area as well as first responders don't have the purchasing power of larger institutions and they wanted to do something to help bolster supplies of the masks — a critical part of personal protective equipment that can help prevent exposure to the virus.

So far, the group of concerned residents is planning to donate the masks to the police department, East Cooper Medical Center and Roper St. Francis Healthcare, she said, adding that she's been in contact with each of those institutions and updating them on the progress.

"This is truly heartbreaking for me and for all of us," Li said. "We're trying to do everything we can. We hope our action will encourage more people to do something for our community."

Li said she plans to place the order for masks on Tuesday and that they should arrive in the U.S. by next Friday.

"We'll make delivery as soon as they arrive," she said.

Charleston-area law enforcement have said that so far, most restaurants and bars have responded well to the restrictions on their establishments. The Charleston Police Department said they've issued just one citation, to Queology downtown on Sunday.

"As long as we don't have a recurrence of that problem, we're not looking to hammer that business," Police Chief Luther Reynolds said. "It's our intent to convey what the law is. There were people in a restaurant environment that were drinking and eating."

After officers came in, the patrons dispersed and the restaurant shut down dine-in services.

"We're finding a very high level of compliance," he said. "Most people are complying voluntarily at great expense to themselves and their employees. We don't want adversarial contact. We're all in this together."

Reynolds said he sympathizes with the struggles that restaurants and bars are experiencing. Violating the city ordinance, that was passed after the governor's statewide mandates on limiting public gatherings, is punishable by a $500 fine, up to 30 days in jail or both.

Standardized tests for students, including SC READY, SC PASS and end-of-course examinations, have been suspended, Superintendent Molly Spearman said Monday. Her request to suspend the tests was approved by the U.S. Department of Education.

"The suspension of South Carolina’s student assessments will allow educators to focus on meeting the needs of students and relieve undue anxiety faced by parents and students," Spearman said in a news release.

The agency is working closely with the organizers of college entrance and college credit assessments "to explore innovative approaches," such as testing online, according to the release.

Charleston County students will likely not be returning to school by April 13, Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said Monday. They are still awaiting official word from Spearman and McMaster.

“We do not anticipate school being extended a long time into the summer, but perhaps we could start a little earlier next fall,” Postlewait said.

After concerns that prison and jail populations are particularly vulnerable to the spread of the virus, many detention centers are releasing certain inmates. Around 64 inmates were released from the Hill-Finklea Detention Center over the past week, Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said.

The Sheriff's Office worked with solicitors to identify inmates whose cases could be sped up in the system, or inmates who could have their bonds reconsidered. The detention center had around 300 inmates on Monday, Baker said.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

Jenna Schiferl, Thomas Novelly and Emily Williams contributed to this report.