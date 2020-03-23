South Carolina officials report 103 new coronavirus cases and 2 more deaths

Two more deaths related to the coronavirus were reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday, bringing the state's total number of deaths to five.

Meanwhile, 103 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, were reported Monday, which brought the state's total to 298 cases in 34 counties.

Of the two new deaths, one patient was an elderly person from Clarendon County with underlying health conditions. The second patient was an elderly person from Kershaw County, the state's hotbed of the COVID-19 outbreak, who also had underlying health conditions, DHEC officials said.

There were 17 new cases in Charleston County reported, 14 in Richland County, 12 in Greenville County, 10 in Kershaw County and seven in Beaufort County, DHEC officials said Monday. Additionally, there were five new cases each in Anderson, Horry, Lexington and Orangeburg counties; three each in Clarendon and York counties; and two each in Berkeley, Darlington, Florence, Lancaster and Georgetown counties. One new case has been reported in Chester, Dorchester, Fairfield, Lee, Oconee, Spartanburg and Sumter counties.

Gov. Henry McMaster encouraged South Carolina residents to take social distancing seriously. On Monday, he directed all law enforcement officers in the state to prohibit or disperse any people gathering in groups of three or more, unless authorized in a person's home, if a gathering could pose a threat to public health. It does not apply to businesses, he said. The order already exists in state law whenever a state of emergency is declared.

"South Carolina is making great progress," McMaster said. He said the state is not issuing a shelter in place order, but all plans and contingencies are on the table.

"This is a good time to stay home if you can," McMaster said. "We must all assume that we have the virus, and we must assume that everyone we're talking to has the virus."

As of Monday, 2,239 people had been tested for the virus in South Carolina by the state's lab, with 2,012 testing negative. The state lab completes about 200-300 tests a day, DHEC officials said.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare confirmed three new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of cases for the hospital system to 13. Of those patients, 10 have been asked to self-quarantine at home, two were admitted to the hospital and are in isolation, and one has died, officials said.

Fort Jackson has confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19. One is a soldier in training with the 3rd battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment and the other is an officer attending the Adjutant General Basic Officer Leader Course, officials said. Both are in isolation and will not return to duty until medically cleared, officials said.

Fort Jackson is trying to identify other soldiers who may have been exposed. It is the Army’s largest training base through which over 45,000 recruits pass each year — meaning exposure to other soldiers is highly possible.

In addition, an employee at Boeing’s North Charleston campus has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company said on Monday.

There are at least 32 known Boeing employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the company as a whole. The majority of the cases are in Washington state, and this is the first confirmed case for a Boeing worker in South Carolina, spokeswoman Libba Holland said.

The crisis is inspiring some in the area to try and help healthcare workers and others on the front lines.

Jun Li, a Mount Pleasant resident, said she and other members of the local Chinese community have raised money to buy 1,200 N95 respirator masks from China.

Li said she and others have been concerned that smaller hospitals in the area as well as first responders don't have the purchasing power of larger institutions and they wanted to do something to help bolster supplies of the masks — a critical part of personal protective equipment that can help prevent exposure to the virus.

So far, the group of concerned residents is planning to donate the masks to the police department, East Cooper Medical Center and Roper St. Francis Healthcare, she said, adding that she's been in contact with each of those institutions and updating them on the progress.

"This is truly heartbreaking for me and for all of us," Li said. "We're trying to do everything we can. We hope our action will encourage more people to do something for our community."

Li said she plans to place the order for masks on Tuesday and that they should arrive in the U.S. by next Friday.

Charleston-area law enforcement have said that so far most restaurants and bars have responded well to restrictions imposed against serving foods other than to-go items. The Charleston Police Department said it had issued just one citation, to Queology, a downtown barbecue restaurant, on Sunday.

"As long as we don't have a recurrence of that problem, we're not looking to hammer that business," Police Chief Luther Reynolds said. "It's our intent to convey what the law is. There were people in a restaurant environment that were drinking and eating."

After officers came in, the patrons dispersed and the restaurant shut down dine-in services.

"We're finding a very high level of compliance," he said. "Most people are complying voluntarily at great expense to themselves and their employees. We don't want adversarial contact. We're all in this together."

Reynolds said he sympathizes with the struggles that restaurants and bars are experiencing. Violating the city ordinance, that was passed after the governor's statewide mandates on limiting public gatherings, is punishable by a $500 fine, up to 30 days in jail or both.

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order over the weekend allowing restaurants to serve wine and beer with their take-out service.

The state's school districts were given permission on Monday by the U.S. Department of Education to suspend standardized tests, including SC READY, SC PASS and end-of-course examinations, according to Superintendent Molly Spearman.

"The suspension of South Carolina’s student assessments will allow educators to focus on meeting the needs of students and relieve undue anxiety faced by parents and students," Spearman said in a news release.

Charleston County students will likely not return to school by April 13 as planned, district Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said on Monday. Officials still await confirmation from Spearman and McMaster.

“We do not anticipate school being extended a long time into the summer, but perhaps we could start a little earlier next fall,” Postlewait said.

After concerns that prison and jail populations are particularly vulnerable to the spread of the virus, many detention centers are releasing low-level offenders. Some 64 inmates were released from the Hill-Finklea Detention Center over the past week, Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said.

The Sheriff's Office worked with solicitors to identify inmates whose cases could be sped up in the system or inmates who could have their bonds reconsidered. The detention center had around 300 inmates on Monday, Baker said.

Jenna Schiferl, Thomas Novelly and Emily Williams contributed to this report.