New confirmed COVID-19 cases in SC once again surpass 1,400

New confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina have once again surpassed 1,400. This comes after two consecutive days of new cases dipping below 870.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 32 more confirmed deaths on Feb. 18 as the state nears a total of 7,300 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of Feb. 18, 539,461 people in the Palmetto State have been vaccinated against the virus. Folks who qualify for Phase 1A and wish to be vaccinated can go to scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call 1-866-365-8110 to find a nearby vaccine location.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,451 confirmed, 342 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 431,074 confirmed, 63,970 probable.

Percent positive: 10 percent.

New deaths reported: 32 confirmed, 8 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,277 confirmed, 878 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 76.8 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

44th as of Feb. 17, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville (205), Pickens (169) and Spartanburg (172) counties saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 86 new cases on Feb. 18, while Berkeley counted 35 and Dorchester had 20.

Deaths

Ten of the new confirmed deaths reported were among people age 35 to 64, one was an individual age 18 to 34 and the remainder were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,137 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 18, 265 were in the ICU and 152 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

The CDC encourages folks to continue to wear a mask, avoid crowds, stay 6 feet from others and avoid poorly ventilated spaces.

Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC's chief epidemiologist, said now is not the time to relax these prevention measures.

The CDC released guidance Feb. 10 recommending that wearing two well-fitting masks on top of each other enhances their effectiveness.

People who are out and about in the community are recommended to be tested for COVID-19 once a month or sooner if they develop symptoms or have been around someone who has tested positive for the virus.