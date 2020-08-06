New Citadel cadets arrive on campus this weekend. An online petition is trying to stop it

Saturday is Matriculation Day. It's the rite of passage from being a high schooler to joining The Citadel community, when over 700 cadets arrive on campus for the 2020-21 school year this weekend.

But it will look a lot different this year.

As the COVID-19 pandemic grips South Carolina, the historic military college in the heart of downtown Charleston has set up guidelines such as mandatory masks, limited class sizes and restricted travel for students.

Unlike most years, parents will leave their freshmen with their belongings at a specified drop off area, and then depart campus. Barracks will be closed to all visitors. Each cadet will be temperature checked and provided with a thermometer and washable face masks.

As part of the required uniform, every cadet must wear a face mask when outside his or her room. Cadets won't have to wear a mask for physical training and showering. In addition, cadets are restricted to their assigned barrack and cannot visit other barracks or cadet rooms.

Cadets are required to take a COVID screening before arriving on campus and they are required to take their temperature twice a day and record it throughout the fall semester.

Fall semester activities such as parades, club or intramural sports activities and Parents’ Weekend are still up in the air, with decisions being made after the semester gets under way.

The safeguards aren't reassuring for some parents, faculty and alumni who don't think it is enough, and many say it's only a matter of time before the campus is shut down again when the virus spreads among the corps of cadets. A petition on Change.org with more than 500 signatures calls for the campus to offer remote classes instead of in-person instruction.

"During this time, Cadets are in dire need of stable forms of leadership that will set precedent to their safety and health for this upcoming fall semester of 2020," the petition states. "ALL Cadets deserve to receive their education in a safe and risk-free environment, especially during a pandemic."

John Dorrian, a spokesman for The Citadel, said the petition was "riddled with misinformation" and misrepresents the authorship by claiming to be a college-sponsored effort.

Along with other measures, Citadel officials said increased cleaning measures are happening on campus.

“We care deeply about the health of our campus community, which is why we are taking a multi-layered and generously resourced approach that provides ongoing, carefully mapped out cleaning and disinfection,” Cmdr. Jeff Lamberson, USN (Ret.), vice president for The Citadel Facilities and Engineering Department, said in a statement.

Some parents think the changes to the structure and daily life of campus are necessary, but take away from the conventional Citadel experience.

Kim Keelor, a spokeswoman for The Citadel, said the campus is better suited than other pubic universities to handle the coronavirus because of the nature of the cadet experience. The school can limit outside travel and control many aspects of the students' lives.

But faculty members, alumni and parents who spoke to The Post and Courier expressed numerous concerns about the virus spreading again on campus. None wished to identify themselves publicly for fear of reprisal.

As of this week, there are about 500 cadets on campus who returned on a staggered schedule to begin athletic training and to prepare for the incoming freshman class. The remaining members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets are scheduled to arrive Aug. 16.

The Citadel was confident about hosting in-person classes and was the second major public college in the state to release specific plans in May for fall reopening.

At the same time, the school announced plans to bring cadets back for class in the fall, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island began using the college’s barracks to house some 300 new recruits for two-week increments as they wait out potential coronavirus symptoms before being shipped to boot camp.

Last month, the Marines moved off the campus to Georgia to make room for the new cadets.

Capt. Geno Paluso, USN (Ret.), the commandant of cadets, led a virtual town hall meeting for the class of 2024 a day after the Marines left campus. Amid all the changes, he tried to leave it on a positive and inspiring note, encouraging cadets to embrace the changes.

“This is a special place. This is not an easy place. For most knobs, there will be a time when they feel like quitting,” Paluso said in a statement. “Parents should be supportive, but encourage them to be strong and consider the big picture of graduating to become part of The Citadel Long Gray Line, and all of the advantages that go with it."