14 new cases reported in SC as total hits 61; Charleston County schools to reopen April 13

South Carolina officials reported 14 new cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the state's known total to 61 patients in 14 counties.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 13 new cases by Wednesday night. The announcement by state officials was followed a few hours later by a Facebook post from Joint Base Charleston confirming the installation's first case.

There are now 25 patients in Kershaw County; six in Beaufort County; five in Horry and Charleston counties, four each in Lexington and Richland counties; three in Greenville County; two each in Anderson and Lancaster counties; and one each in Calhoun, Fairfield, Lee, Spartanburg and York counties.

In Charleston County, meanwhile, school district officials said they were keeping students home through April 10. Gov. Henry McMaster announced on Sunday that all of South Carolina’s schools would be closed at least through the end of March.

Students now will continue to learn from home through April 3, according to a district press release. Since CCSD's spring break runs April 6-10, the announcement adds three additional days beyond what has been mandated by the governor.

Among the new COVID-19 patients was one at Summerville Medical Center, Trident Health officials said. The hospital was notified of the positive test result by DHEC late Tuesday, Trident Health spokeswoman Kelly Bowen said.

The patient, who was not publicly identified, is a Charleston County resident, Dorchester County officials said. The patient was isolated and will remain at Summerville Medical Center.

Officials would not say how the individual may have contracted the virus.

Summerville Medical Center instituted visitor restrictions more than 10 days ago, Bowen said. Visitors and patients are screened and any potentially symptomatic patients are masked and isolated when they enter to the hospital.

As the number of reported cases grows, the state has introduced new measures daily to slow the spread. On Tuesday, McMaster ordered all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in service, transitioning to delivery and take-out only. Gatherings have been restricted to 50 people or fewer across the state, which police plan to enforce in coming days.

Violating an order that's part of a state of emergency in South Carolina, such as the ban on dine-in service in restaurants, is a misdemeanor carrying up to $100 in fines or 30 days in jail. In Charleston, the fine could be as high as $500, Police Chief Luther Reynolds said Wednesday.

Private events are not included in the ordinance against gatherings of more than 50 people, but the city strongly encourages organizers to reconsider such events.

The city of Charleston suspended all city-permitted tours, both walking or horse-drawn, beginning on Wednesday.

Some businesses, such as day care centers, have been unsure how to approach the developing crisis, as McMaster's orders haven't addressed them. His order to close all pre-K-12 public schools did not mandate that day care centers close, as well.

"(Day cares) have been provided specific guidance from DHEC on how to best keep employees and children in their care safe," McMaster's spokesman, Brian Symmes, said. "It’s important our first responders, medical professionals and others who must go to work during this trying time don’t have to worry where their children are while they're performing their duties."

Susan Daughtrey, owner of the Loving and Learning Educational Centers on James Island and in West Ashley, said she is making decisions on a day-by-day basis.

"We're not going to stay open unless it's safe," she said.

Staff at her child-care centers have increased cleaning efforts. No new children are allowed and parents of sick children are told to keep them home.

The parents who rely on her care, which include many health care workers, are grateful for it, Daughtrey said.

The total number of children showing up to the centers has dropped by about half, to 100 or fewer. The centers start with children as young as 6 weeks and goes up to those old enough for school.

While the center's doors remain open, staffers are trying to keep things as normal as possible for the children, she said. They receive academic, outdoor and free time during a 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. schedule.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

"I'm not trying to operate out of fear, but also be very responsible about how we're going about this," Daughtrey said. "I feel like we're not getting enough from the government telling us what we need to be doing, as far as closing."

Many counties and towns have closed playgrounds and parks, such as Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island.

Columbia enacted a curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., which could last for up to two months. The governor's office said a statewide curfew is not necessary.

"We've got to do something to get the attention of the public that this is a very, very serious disease," Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall told Free Times. "If the public will not have some self-control to stay out of crowds, to stay indoors, to limit their contact with other people, this virus has the potential of killing a lot of people."

The American Civil Liberties Unions of South Carolina urged criminal justice institutions to also implement stricter safety measures in jails and prisons and allow inmates to practice as much social distancing as possible.

Police, the organization urged, should limit arrests to serious infractions, and especially avoid taking people into custody for breaking laws that disproportionately affect homeless people.

To limit contact between officers and individuals, the Charleston Police Department said Wednesday that only "items deemed in need of urgent release" will be returned to their owners by the evidence custodian, effective immediately.

The also asked solicitors to seek sentences that don't unnecessarily land people in jail or under house arrest without medical care and to dismiss cases involving minor offenses. Temporarily vacating fine and fee enforcement would also lower the incarceration rate, the ACLU said.

Judges could balance accessibility and safety in their courtrooms by avoiding bench warrants and allowing personal recognizance bonds for defendants who can't afford bail, the ACLU argued.

Jail and prison administrators say they've already taken steps to increase sanitation and distance between inmates, but the ACLU urged them to make testing and medical care more accessible and find isolation tactics that don't include solitary confinement.

Meanwhile, blood donation centers are urging healthy people to help them build up a supply that has dwindled as officials cancel events and individuals try to stay home.

The Blood Connection, which is the sole supplier to Roper hospitals in the state, is down to about 9,000 units of blood, the equivalent of 18 normal days of donations, spokeswoman Allie Van Dyke said.

Donations began trickling off in the affected areas, but are now down throughout the state, according to Van Dyke.

The Red Cross has seen 105 drives canceled across the Palmetto State as concerns over the coronavirus grow, spokeswoman Maya Franklin said, leaving about 1,250 units uncollected. They generally need 220 units each day to keep hospitals stocked.

The Red Cross has ramped up safety precautions at donation sites, spacing out beds and checking temperatures before allowing anyone into the facility, according to Franklin.

"This could be another health care emergency, on top of (the coronavirus)," Franklin said. "We don't really have anything to compare this situation to."

At Tidelands Health, doctors have been trying to strategize their blood usage for years, Dr. Gerald Harmon said.

"With any prolongation, it's going to stress an already under-resourced system, so I won't be Pollyannaish," Harmon said. "We're not going to ration it ... (our usage) is reactive the the environment we can predict. ... If we don't do something to mitigate that spread, we'll find ourselves in a shortage."

Stephen Hobbs, Gregory Yee, David Slade, Jenna Schiferl and Andy Shain contributed to this report.