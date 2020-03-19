2 new cases of coronavirus reported, bringing SC total to 63 active cases

A third patient at Roper St. Francis Healthcare has tested positive for the coronavirus, hospital officials said Wednesday. A hospital in Abbeville also reported a patient testing positive for the virus.

The patient at Roper St. Francis is stable and isolated, officials said. Employees who cared for the patient have been notified about the positive test.

One of their other patients who tested positive for the virus has left the state, and the other patient is in isolation at the hospital in stable condition.

A patient at the Abbeville Area Medical Center also tested positive for COVID-19, spokeswoman Meg Davis said.

As of Thursday morning, the facility has tested 26 patients for the coronavirus. Three tests have been reported negative by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, Davis said, in addition to the one positive test. The hospital sends tests to DHEC twice daily.

The new cases bring South Carolina's known total to 63 cases in 15 counties. As of Wednesday, DHEC's lab had tested 583 individuals for the coronavirus. It is not known how many individuals have been tested by private labs in the state.

