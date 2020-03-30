151 new cases and two deaths reported, bringing SC total to 925 cases, 18 deaths

State officials announced 151 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, along with two new deaths. South Carolina now has 925 confirmed total cases in 41 counties and 18 reported deaths.

Of the deaths, both patients were elderly and had underlying health conditions. One patient was from Beaufort County, while the other lived in Anderson County.

Eleven more Roper St. Francis patients have tested positive for the coronavirus, hospital officials said Monday.

Forty new cases of the virus were reported in Richland County, as well as 24 cases in Beaufort County and 17 cases in Greenville County.

DHEC has projected that the state's total will reach at least 8,000 cases by early May. More than 5,000 people in the state have been tested for the virus by DHEC's lab as of Monday, along with an unknown number of tests conducted by private labs.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare said Monday that 36 of their patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Two patients are in one of their hospital while the rest are self-isolating at home.

The Medical University of South Carolina said Monday that they've screened around 3,500 people at their West Ashley collection site. MUSC has identified 208 positive cases — including 34 positive results from healthcare workers.

Fort Jackson, the Army's largest training base, said Monday they now have 25 confirmed cases of the virus, up from the two cases they announced last week.

Dr. Linda Bell, the state's chief epidemiologist, said people must take seriously the requests to practice social distancing and staying home when possible.

"In some way or another, the spread of COVID-19 is going to affect every one of us," she said. "We will not be able to stop infections. At some point the majority of us will be exposed. But we can reduce deaths."

In an effort to slow the spread of the virus, local leaders have tried to restrict access to their communities or have encouraged residents to stay home except for essential business. Beach towns like Edisto Beach, Folly Beach, Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms began checkpoints to shut out visitors. Columbia and Charleston enacted stay-at-home ordinances.

Some residents have taken enforcement of those orders upon themselves. On Monday, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office sent out a statement urging residents not to "take matters into their own hands," especially concerning McMaster's order for visitors to quarantine themselves for 14 days upon arrival to the state. The Sheriff's Office has received reports of harassment, the statement said.

On one occasion, a note was left on a vehicle with a New York license plate: "BCSO and Security have been notified of your location. Please stay healthy + please follow quarantine guidelines,. During this time HHI IS NOT a vacation destination any more than NYC!"

But the person who received this note had been in Beaufort County since January, the Sheriff's Office said.

Many state leaders have been less willing than local leaders to encourage harsh restrictions on movement or access. S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson released a legal opinion that local governments could not exercise the governor's emergency powers without opening themselves up to legal challenges.

An amended opinion released a few days later made clear local governments can keep their stay-at-home orders unless someone goes to court to block it.

Gov. Henry McMaster has said he has no plans to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order, though all contingencies are on the table.

U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, who has tested positive for COVID-19, called on McMaster to make that order in a statement released Monday.

“As someone who has already contracted COVID-19, I know firsthand how easily it can be caught and spread. While my symptoms are mild and improving, many others aren’t as lucky," Cunningham said in the statement.

Cunningham, a Democrat representing South Carolina's 1st District, said many local leaders were confused about their legal authority to enact stay-at-home orders or other restrictions.

"The Attorney General’s recent opinion that only the governor can issue stay-at-home orders - not local governments - has forced our local municipalities to weigh the price of keeping residents safe against the threat of costly legal action. This is a choice no city should have to make in a time of crisis," he said.

Some local leaders were concerned by how fast the number of coronavirus cases is rising in the state.

"It's amazing, in a terrible way, to see these numbers coming in and doubling over a two to three day period," Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said in a teleconference meeting with City Council Monday afternoon. "I know it's an acceleration period, but just late last week we were in the 400's statewide now we're in 900's. At this rate, probably at 1,000 cases in the next 24 hours."

Charleston police have worked to enforce McMaster's order that gatherings of over three people that endanger public health are dispersed.

Shannon Scaff, Charleston's Emergency Management Director, said police responded to one report of a gathering on Friday and 13 calls for large gatherings on Saturday. On Friday, Charleston firefighters went to one call in which a person is suspected to have COVID-19.

Scaff said there are no issues with the city's first responder stock of personal protective equipment.

Seanna Adcox and Mikaela Porter contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.