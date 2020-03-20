Netflix and throw: Citadel minor leaguers deal with coronavirus quarantine

The picnic table in the backyard is perfect for pushups. The grill has been pushed to the side, the better to play catch.

And then there's always Netflix.

That's how James Reeves and JP Sears, minor league baseball players who starred at The Citadel, are handling the work stoppage that has struck pro baseball — and almost all of the sports world — during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Major League Baseball has canceled all remaining spring training games, and pushed back the start of the regular season, originally set for March 26, to a date yet to be determined.

That leaves minor leaguers such as Reeves and Sears, both pitchers, in limbo as they await word on when and where they can resume their careers. As of last Friday, both have been "self-quarantined" in a house they rented, along with three other players, in Tampa, Florida, home of the New York Yankees' spring training camp.

"It just means that we stay home as much as we can," said Reeves, who played at Ashley Ridge High School and was a 10th-round draft pick by the Yankees out of The Citadel in 2015. "The directive is we can go out and get necessities, but to practice social distancing, stay six feet from others and all of that.

"Ninety percent of our time now is spent staying home, and we're fortunate to have this house with a big back yard so we can kind of stay in shape in the backyard."

The enforced time off is also frustrating for the players, who have been in Tampa since late January and are working toward their dream of making it to "The Show."

Reeves is 27 and has advanced as far as Class AAA, with sparkling minor league numbers — a 20-7 record with a 2.30 ERA and eight saves in five seasons. Sears, 24, was an 11th-round pick by Seattle in 2017, and has a 6-11 record with a 2.76 ERA and four saves in three seasons, with 150 strikeouts against just 39 walks.

"There are parts of it that are definitely aggravating," said Sears, the Southern Conference pitcher of the year in 2017. "I was about to throw three innings in an intrasquad game when spring training was called off, so I didn't get to pitch in that game. The last time I threw in a game was a week before, so I haven't pitched in a competitive game in a couple of weeks.

"You try to throw some in the backyard, but you just don't know where we stand, if we'll get to play a full season or a season at all. Each year you get older and your value goes down a little, so that is the business side of it. And on the competitive side, we want to play and that is what we are here to do."

Both players said the Yankees, who reportedly have had two minor leaguers test positive for coronavirus, have gone above and beyond to help players who remain quarantined in Tampa. The players still receive their spring training stipend, and the MLB club is providing three meals a day at its training complex.

"The Yankees have done the best possible job to help us through it," Reeves said. "We drive up to the complex to get our meals, and they serve it outside and keep the groups in small numbers. And they are getting us our stipend money through spring training."

On Thursday, MLB announced a league-wide initiative to "create a level of uniform compensation for minor league players, covering the period between now and the originally scheduled start of the minor league season."

For now, there is a lot of free time, and only so many pushups a guy can do.

"We've been playing a little Fortnite and some Madden, too," Reeves said of video games. "But we haven't been playing too much. I'm taking a deep dive into Netflix. Outlander is a pretty good show."

Sometime this spring or summer, they hope, an umpire will yell "Play ball!"

"I'm pretty upbeat, and in this profession you have to be," said Reeves. "You have to keep a positive mindset. We are looking at losing a lot of time, but we've just got to see where it lands and then handle it the best we can."