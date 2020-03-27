Nearly a quarter of Charleston-area hotels have temporarily closed due to COVID-19

Throughout the week, nearly a quarter of hotels in Charleston County have temporarily closed their doors because of the coronavirus pandemic as leisure travel dries up and officials urge people to stay at home.

"Unfortunately but not surprisingly, we've seen additional properties suspend operations across the region this week," Helen Hill, CEO at Explore Charleston said Friday. "As of this afternoon, we're aware of 42 properties that have temporarily closed."

The majority had closed by Tuesday afternoon, with another 14 following suit later in the week.

Among them was the historic Francis Marion Hotel, a 12-story lodging that's stood on upper King Street for the last 96 years. The landmark property temporarily went dark on Friday and will remain closed through at least April 9.

"Charleston, as well as the Francis Marion Hotel, have seen turbulent times before, and we have endured," the hotel said in a message posted to its social media accounts Friday. "Although this time in everyone's lives may be new, it is our hope that we will come out stronger on the other side."

The temporary closures announced this week ranged from small boutique properties to chain hotels in the suburbs. Out on the sea islands, Wild Dunes Resort and Kiawah Island Golf Resort both shut down their flagship lodgings.

The majority of Charleston County's roughly 175 lodgings remained open this week, and some properties were starting to change up their offerings.

Raines Hospitality, which has six hotels in the region, mostly in Mount Pleasant, launched an option to book a hotel room as a "private guest office."

With so many companies directing employees to work remotely, Brittney Edwards, who leads sales and marketing for the Florence-based company, said Raines thought some people might be looking for a space where they can safely work alone without the distractions that can come with being at home.

Guests can pay by the day or for the week, and they'll have access to the same amenities that typically come with a standard room, like a coffee maker, internet access and a daily "grab and go" breakfast.

It's not something they've done before, but Edwards said they're hopeful it will bring in business.

"We're taking this day by day," she said.

While all hotel properties have seen occupancy declines, those that rely heavily on group bookings and leisure travel have been hit the hardest.

From March 15 to March 21 — the most recent local hotel data available — the occupancy rate in Charleston County dropped to about 29 percent, down from 65 percent the week before. During roughly the same period last year, about 84 percent of the county's hotel rooms were filled.

Wayne Smith, chair of the College of Charleston's Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management, said those figures were about what he expected. Data from this week is expected to show even lower occupancy rates, he said.

Charleston's peninsula, where hotels rely heavily on leisure travelers, has seen the sharpest drop in occupancy. Just 18.6 percent of the peninsula's room inventory was occupied during the week, a 70 percent year-over-year drop.

Lodgings in the surrounding suburbs had substantially higher occupancy rates, likely because the markets are not as reliant on leisure travelers. Many extended-stay hotels continue to host corporate clients, like construction crews.

North Charleston had the highest occupancy last week, about 40 percent, followed by West Ashley at about 33 percent. Lodgings east of the Cooper filled nearly 28 percent of their rooms.

Statewide, extended-stay properties with full-size kitchens have maintained the highest occupancy rates, said state tourism director Duane Parrish. All categories have seen declines, however, pushing statewide hotel occupancy to an almost 48 percent year-over-year drop last week.

Hotels are considered "essential" businesses exempt from Charleston's stay at home ordinance that took effect Thursday, so all lodgings in the city are legally allowed to keep operating. But other municipalities in the state have made moves to restrict accommodations.

Myrtle Beach passed the most sweeping lodging rules in the state when its elected officials voted Thursday to prohibit new bookings at hotels, condominiums, short-term rentals and camping sites through May 1, effective Sunday.

Folly Beach issued a similar order on Tuesday when it decided to ban new bookings at hotels and short-term rentals until after April 30.

Other coastal communities, including Kiawah Island and Edisto Beach, have also placed temporary restrictions on short-term rentals.