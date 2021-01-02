Nearly 2,000 SC residents hospitalized with coronavirus after holiday

As holiday gatherings came to a close, South Carolina hospitals were caring for nearly 2,000 COVID-19 patients.

On Saturday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control released the first coronavirus data of the year, showing that 1,994 coronavirus patients were hospitalized statewide as of Friday night.

The latest numbers also include 84 more confirmed deaths, raising the tally toward 5,000 South Carolinians who've died with the virus since the pandemic began.

New cases reported: 4,219, which is 2,570 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 283,424, plus 24,942 probable cases

New deaths reported: 84

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,968 confirmed, 317 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 3,703,632

Hospitalized patients: 1,994

Percent of positive tests, 7-day average: 29.7 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported Saturday were Greenville, 846; York, 397; and Pickens, 258.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 180 new cases; Berkeley, 75; and Dorchester, 103.

Deaths

Thirteen of the 84 deaths reported Saturday were patients aged 35 to 64, and the rest were 65 and older.

They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Beaufort, Berkeley, Cherokee, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Kershaw, Lancaster, Laurens, Lexington, Marion, Marlboro, Newberry, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Union and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,994 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, 413 were in intensive care and 214 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.