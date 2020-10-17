Nearly 1,500 coronavirus cases logged in SC schools as state tracks virus' spread

South Carolina schools have identified nearly 1,500 cases among students and faculty, according to data the state Department of Health and Environmental Control posted Friday.

In both private and public schools, at least 1,038 students and 445 staff have contracted the virus. At least one student or staff member has been infected in each of the Palmetto State's counties.

The statistics include any staff or students who are present on campus for school-related activities, and are updated on DHEC's website every Friday.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 810, which is 413 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 156,655

New deaths reported: 22

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,427 confirmed, 210 probable

Hospitalized patients: 759

Total tests in S.C.: 1,741,936

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 10.9 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases Saturday were Greenville, 106; Horry, 71; and Spartanburg, 69.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 55 new cases, Berkeley had 19 and Dorchester had 16.

On Saturday, DHEC also reported the death of an elderly Charleston County patient, and two elderly Dorchester County residents.

Deaths

Of the 22 new deaths, 18 were elderly patients aged 65 or older and four were aged 35 to 64.

They lived in Anderson, Barnwell, Charleston, Chester, Dillon, Dorchester, Hampton, Horry, Lexington, Newberry, Oconee and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of 759 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Saturday, DHEC said 205 were in intensive care with 103 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 155 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 2 and 313 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.