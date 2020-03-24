You are the owner of this article.
NCAA on Clemson quarterback's coronavirus fundraiser: 'We applaud Trevor for his efforts'

Trevor Lawrence is using his platform to help those in need.

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

CLEMSON — The NCAA on Tuesday night said Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and other college athletes  could raise money to help people affected by the novel coronavirus.

Lawrence, perhaps college football's most recognizable face with almost 600,000 combined followers on Instagram and Twitter, on Monday started a GoFundMe page to help those impacted by the pandemic.

Clemson's compliance office instructed Lawrence to take the fundraising page down, citing the NCAA's policy that student-athletes cannot profit off of their name, image and likeness.

The NCAA then reached out to Clemson to inform the school that Lawrence could, in fact, help raise money for victims of the pandemic.

The organization released a statement:

"The NCAA did not ask Clemson student-athlete Trevor Lawrence to take down his fundraiser for COVID-19 patients and their families. We continue to work with member schools so they have the flexibility to ensure that student-athletes and communities impacted by this illness are supported, and we applaud Trevor for his efforts.”

The GoFundMe, which was created by Lawrence and his girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, raised $2,670 before being shut down. That money will go to Meals on Wheels America and No Kid Hungry, Lawrence said in an Instagram video.

In 2015, LSU running back Leonard Fournette said he intended to auction off his jersey from his team's game against South Carolina — which was supposed to be played in the Palmetto State but was moved due to massive flooding — and donate the proceeds to flood relief effort.

The NCAA at first blocked Fournette from auctioning his jersey, then relented and allowed him to do so amid a loud backlash. 

Joshua Needelman covers Clemson for The Post and Courier. He's a Long Island, N.Y., native and a University of Maryland graduate.

