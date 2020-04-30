NASCAR to resume with two May races at Darlington

DARLINGTON — Professional sports will resume in two weeks, and South Carolina will be the starting line.

NASCAR confirmed on Thursday that Darlington Raceway will host races on May 17 and May 20, as auto racing becomes the first major professional sport to resume in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. While no fans will be able to attend the Darlington races or two events at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24 or May 27, NASCAR’s resumption will provide a sense of normalcy returning to the U.S., along with an economic boost for the state.

The Darlington 400 on May 17 stands to be the first live televised sport in over two months. Fans starved for something to watch are anticipated to tune in, even if they’re not racing enthusiasts.

“NASCAR and its teams are eager and excited to return to racing, and have great respect for the responsibility that comes with a return to competition,” NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell said in a statement. “NASCAR will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors, officials and all those in the local community. We thank local, state and federal officials and medical experts, as well as everyone in the industry, for the unprecedented support in our return to racing, and we look forward to joining our passionate fans in watching cars return to the track.”

The races will basically provide a three-hour commercial for South Carolina, with plenty of advertising spots for tourism, the state’s chief source of income. Governor Henry McMaster has slowly begun loosening restrictions on the state’s economic platforms over the past two weeks, first reopening boat landings and beach access, then allowing some retailers to open their doors (restaurants are still closed for on-site dining).

The state’s progress toward being judged all-clear from COVID-19 has played into NASCAR following suit. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has a stay-at-home order in place through May 8, but decreed that race shop employees are considered essential workers, meaning they can leave their homes to go to work.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

With almost every racing team shop in the Charlotte vicinity, every employee and car team can reach Darlington in under three hours, then be right at home for the Charlotte races the next week. Fans can’t come, but team employees and those workers who are employed by Darlington aren’t violating any governor’s orders.

“If it is without fans, then nothing would need to change. It specifically bars access to the public and allows for employees,” a statement from McMaster’s office to The Post and Courier read. “Considering anyone there would be there for the purposes of performing their job, it would be allowed under the governor’s order.”

NASCAR, like all sports, has been frozen since March 8. Four races were completed this season but the following eight were postponed.

After the Darlington and Charlotte races are completed in May, NASCAR will decide how to move forward. NASCAR intends to have a full 36-race schedule.

There will be no practice sessions for any event and qualifying will be held only for Charlotte’s Coca-Cola 600. Social distancing and health screenings for any individual entering any race facility will be conducted.

Andy Shain contributed to this story