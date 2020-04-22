NASCAR, PGA using South Carolina to reboot coronavirus-interrupted seasons

In another sign that South Carolina is ready to rev up after coronavirus closures, Darlington Raceway appears to be the track where NASCAR will restart its season next month.

The track near Florence will host a race the weekend of May 15-17 with no fans, sources told The Post and Courier and The Athletic, which first reported the news.

The NASCAR race would come a month before the rescheduled RBC Heritage professional golf tournament on Hilton Head Island on June 18-21. Like the race, no spectators will be allowed at the PGA tournament.

But both sporting events will be broadcast to millions, providing a boost to a state that relies on tourism and is trying to work its way back from economic cutbacks amid the global pandemic.

Big audiences are expected to watch both events in what would be the first major stock car race and second professional golf tournament since their respective seasons were put on hold to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. NASCAR and the PGA have not held events since early March.

South Carolina has started rolling back restrictions ordered in the seven weeks since the state's first COVID-19 case was reported. Gov. Henry McMaster has allowed retailers, such as clothing stores and flea markets, to reopen and lifted bans on public beach accesses and boat ramps.

The governor has said he is eager to get the state's economy rolling after nearly 300,000 South Carolina residents filed for jobless benefits over a month.

South Carolina remains under a stay-at-home order, and bans are still in effect for hair salons, nail shops, gyms, bowling alleys, theaters and stadiums as well as dining inside restaurants. McMaster announced Wednesday that South Carolina is closing schools for the remainder of the year.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

But in relaxing some restrictions, the governor's office has cited the falling number of reported COVID-19 cases. Forecasts used by state public health officials suggest South Carolina has passed the peak of cases. Still, people going out in public are expected to follow social distancing guidelines and take precautions, such as wearing masks.

Darlington is scheduled to have a race on Labor Day weekend, but the the circuit's second-oldest track would be appealing to restart the season with its 100-mile proximity to Charlotte, the home base for a vast majority of NASCAR teams. Charlotte also hosts a big race on Memorial Day weekend, so teams would not have to travel outside the Carolinas for NASCAR's first post-coronavirus events.

Darlington Raceway and McMaster's office spokesmen declined to comment on Wednesday.

The return of sports has become a hot topic with growing chatter about coronavirus recovery.

The COVID-19 outbreak scuttled S.C. college and high school sports seasons and put the seasons of five South Carolina-based minor-league baseball teams on hold.

The coronavirus spread also led to the cancellation of major events, including the NCAA women's basketball tournament regional final in Greenville, Volvo Car Open women's professional tennis tournament and Cooper River Bridge Run in Charleston, and The Carolina Cup horse races in Camden.

S.C. college and high school football fans are now wondering if they will be allowed to attend games this fall, a time when some experts worry the slowing virus could surge again.

Decisions on allowing spectators into games, like with others in reversing bans ordered during the outbreak, will be made in consultation with state health officials and based on the latest medical data, McMaster has said.