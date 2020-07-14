Mystery surrounds downtown Charleston's state-leading surge in coronavirus cases

For months, Charleston avoided the worst of the spreading coronavirus while activity in the state's flagship tourist city slowed to a trickle.

But it was always vulnerable: Visitors love to pack Charleston's streets, young people flock to its bars, and its indoor dining scene attracts food lovers from across the country.

So when the state reopened for business after a lockdown, it's luck began to run out.

Charleston County has become the latest of South Carolina's coronavirus hot spots. Downtown Charleston is its epicenter.

On Tuesday, state health officials reported more than 400 new cases throughout Charleston County, the area's highest total so far. In one major section of downtown Charleston, one in 20 people have tested positive for the virus. Public health officials say they suspect its spread is much greater there, since not everyone who is infected gets tested.

Suspicions abound as to what is fueling the recent spike in cases. A void of information from state public health officials has led those closely following the virus to speculate: It's young people going to bars and house parties, large numbers of food and beverage workers living and working there, and people staying in apartment buildings and close quarters, where social distancing is harder.

The truth is no one knows because of the lack of precise state data, and the surge in new infections has far outpaced the ability of contact tracers to keep up. In the meantime, anxiety over the spread of the virus is rising, along with the case numbers.

For a city used to touting its national rankings for tourism, there are concerns about the lasting impact that the recent uptick — and the accompanying uncertainty — will have on the Charleston area's economy.

On Tuesday, Charleston City Council agreed to strengthen enforcement of the city's mask ordinance, two weeks after city officials first required people to wear face coverings in restaurants, retail stores and public spaces. The new measures will come with heftier fines.

Residents took to social media to express their support for tougher rules and fear about the ongoing situation. "Kick out the tourists," one person wrote on a Charleston neighborhood Facebook page. "I work in a restaurant and I don't feel safe at all going to work," wrote another.

A few said they thought news of the virus' spread was overblown.

Even with a mask requirement, crowds of people have flocked to the city's downtown, walking shoulder to shoulder on sidewalks, many without face coverings. People on carriage tours and in weddings have disregarded masks and not adhered to social distancing.

While the exact reasons for the spread are unknown, the fact is clear: South Carolina — and Charleston County, specifically — is outpacing the spread of the virus in nearly all states in recent weeks, when accounting for population size.

“Given our economy and growth in the area, it’s not a big surprise that we are seeing an increase in cases," David French, a medical director for Charleston County, said. "I personally am surprised where we are nationally and the world rankings.”

Hard to pin down

The recent exponential growth in downtown Charleston is most striking in the 29403 ZIP code, which currently leads the state in total confirmed cases. That area runs roughly north of Calhoun Street to the Wagener Terrace neighborhood.

On June 4, DHEC reported that 36 of the area's residents had tested positive for the coronavirus since March. By Independence Day, the total jumped more than 2,000 percent. On Tuesday the case count sat at 1,056.

The Wagener Terrace neighborhood sits in and next to 29403. Amanda Gurski, the president of the neighborhood's association, said the area has a mix of older residents and young families who are concerned about the recent rise in cases nearby. She just gave birth to a baby girl seven weeks ago.

"Right now, I’m not comfortable going into most stores," she said. “Until everybody is forced to be on the same page, we’re going to be an endless loop on this.”

As of Tuesday, DHEC estimates that more than 7,500 total residents there may already have been infected. That would make for an infection rate of nearly 35 percent.

The 29403 area encompasses much of the central business district, including the city's main entertainment hub of bars and restaurants. It's home to higher-density apartments and hotels. It's a racially mixed and economically diverse area. It is also home to scores of college students and workers in the food, beverage and tourism industries.

Food-and-beverage employees across downtown Charleston have expressed fear about going to work, and positive tests for the virus have thinned out local restaurant staffs. Workers told The Post and Courier they have less time to keep up with new sanitation protocols and more reason to worry about contracting the potentially deadly virus.

"We didn't have high numbers in Charleston until we opened back up to tourists and since then we in hospitality have been sitting ducks," one person wrote on the Wagener Terrace neighborhood Facebook page Tuesday. "I work at a restaurant that does take out and delivery only and would gladly lose it if it meant my neighbor could stay alive," said another.

Michael Sweat, director of the Medical University of South Carolina’s Center for Global Health, told The Post and Courier last month that it would be too hard for someone to determine the specific cause of the increase. There are just simply too many cases. Those types of contact investigation are typically done in the earlier stages of a disease’s spread.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to really know,” he said. “It’s not feasible to track down every little outbreak.”

But, he said, one factor may be related to people's work, as some of the nearly 22,000 residents in the area likely have jobs that don't allow them to work remotely.

French, the Charleston County medical director, said challenges in getting tests completed in a timely manner also play a role.

"It's been a combination of factors that result in what we’re seeing currently,” he said.

Further fueling the mystery of the virus' rise in Charleston is a disparity between the upper and lower portions of the peninsula. The lower section, below Calhoun Street, has markedly fewer cases. That area, which has less than half the population of 29403, has recorded 200 to date.

Hot spot

State health officials say a rise in cases among young adults is fueling the spread across much of South Carolina. Although they usually don't have as severe symptoms, they run the risk of exposing others close to them who are at greater risk. Age alone doesn't explain the disparity between the upper and lower peninsula, where the median age of residents is roughly the same. But across Charleston County, roughly one in three people who have tested positive are 21 to 30 years old.

More are expected to come to downtown Charleston in the coming weeks as the College of Charleston plans to resume classes, although it will feature both in-person and online sessions.

The school's projected fall enrollment is about 9,600 undergraduates, a school spokesman said Tuesday, but that could change due to the coronavirus. The majority are expected to live off campus.

While school officials are requiring face coverings at all times on the campus, another unknown is how well students will follow masks and distancing rules when they are off campus.

In light of the recent rise in cases, the DHEC spokeswoman said the agency is trying to target young people through social media platforms to encourage them to wear masks, socially distance, and frequently wash their hands.

"Those are some of the only methods we currently have for stopping COVID-19."

Thad Moore and Glenn Smith contributed to this report.