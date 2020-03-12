Mystery surrounds Camden coronavirus hotspot as SC officials urge calm, normalcy

As other states took increasingly dramatic steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus, South Carolina’s leaders maintained Thursday that they saw no reason to shut down schools, businesses or mass gatherings to contain the threat.

The virus’s advance led to an unprecedented wave of cancellations and closures around the nation: Professional baseball, basketball, hockey and soccer ground to a halt. College sports went on hiatus, and college classes went online. Performing artists scrapped tours. Political campaigns and street fair organizers scuttled plans.

The cancellations came to South Carolina, too. The state’s universities remade their schedules, extending spring breaks and taking classes online. Social gatherings like St. Patrick’s Day festivals and Camden’s Carolina Cup horse race were called off.

But as the number of COVID-19 cases grew to an even dozen in the Palmetto State, South Carolina officials said they saw no need for those actions to have been taken given the current status of the outbreak.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control promised to tell the public if its epidemiologists’ thinking changed.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s office indicated he would hold a press conference if he had something to add to the discussion. But by late Thursday, he had no updates.

Aside from a heightened level of anxiety, life carried on much as normal throughout the state — even in Kershaw County, the epicenter of the virus in South Carolina. Of the state’s 12 presumed or confirmed cases, eight have come out of Kershaw, health officials said. Two more have come from neighboring Lancaster County.

In the county seat of Camden, diners gathered for lunch at restaurants along Broad Street, the city of 7,100’s main drag, and shoppers peeked through windows of the many antique shops. Several people took advantage of 70-degree temperatures to dine outside at eateries like The Steeplechase Sports Bar & Grill, which pays homage to the town's reputation for horse racing. Nearby, a twin-screen cinema called Little Theatre offered screenings of “I Still Believe” and Disney's “Onward” twice daily.

Peggy Thompson and Cathy Strope were the only two in their pilates class at the Camden Arts Centre, but that's not unusual. Thursdays are always quiet days there.

"I guess it's just a frame of mind," Thompson said of the town's calm response. That's not to say people aren't taking the virus seriously. People are paying a lot of attention to hygiene.

Bottles of hand sanitizer can be seen on the counters of every local business and city building. And business owners have taken extra care to wipe down door handles, countertops and other public surfaces. One restaurant even wiped down the salt and pepper shakers after each customer left the table. And at the Kershaw County Government Center, county employees cleansed the rope lines in the tax office.

More drastic measures

The modest measures stood in stark contrast to those playing out in other parts of the country.

The National Guard arrived in New York’s Westchester County, where a containment zone had been set up around the hard-hit city of New Rochelle. Schools, houses of worship and large gatherings have been temporarily banned there in hopes of blocking the virus’s spread.

Officials in California and Washington state, home to other large outbreaks, also restricted large gatherings. Governments with fewer known cases began to do the same: Oregon and New Mexico banned gatherings. So did Puerto Rico, though the island has not yet confirmed a case.

The mounting alarm over large events crossed partisan lines. The Republican governors of Florida and Ohio on Thursday recommended that large events be called off or postponed, though they didn’t officially ban them.

“We know that the decisions we make in the next few days and weeks will determine how many lives are lost in Ohio and how long this pandemic will last,” said Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio, where just five cases have been identified so far.

In South Carolina, meantime, McMaster has urged calm, proper hygiene and normalcy. He had planned to preside over Greenville’s St. Patrick’s Day festival this weekend as its grand marshal. Organizers in Greenville, however, chose to cancel the event instead.

Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist and director of the state public health agency’s Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control, said local leaders must weigh a variety of risks when deciding whether to proceed with events, but DHEC sees no need for closures and cancellations at this point from a health standpoint.

DHEC says it’s basing its response to the new coronavirus on a three-year-old plan for addressing a flu pandemic. That plan says a “severe pandemic” would disrupt industry and major events.

The plan describes how a “severe” scenario would play out: “Large gatherings of people such as sports events, concerts, and shopping at the malls would be discouraged. Schools may close. South Carolinians may need to change the way they conduct their everyday lives.”

The state’s response suggests COVID-19 hasn’t met that bar in the eyes of its health officials.

Dr. John Swartzberg, professor emeritus at the University of California’s School of Public Health, said South Carolina might be wasting precious time by waiting for things to worsen before adopting limits on large public gatherings and similar containment measures.

“It sounds like the advice you’re getting is that you’re going to wait until you have a problem to do something about it, and I think that’s quite the wrong approach for a pandemic,” he said. “Any part of the country that’s not having a serious problem at this point can just look to other parts of the country that are and know that’s going to be them in a short while.”

'Life continues'

Kershaw County’s Camden held its Irish Fest last weekend, but the virus has claimed this year’s incarnation of the Carolina Cup, an annual steeplechase and one of the county’s largest events. The race’s scuttling marked only the second cancellation in the race’s 86-year history.

Still, Kershaw County Administrator Vic Carpenter said the pandemic hasn’t sparked alarm among the populace. In fact, not a single resident showed up at Tuesday’s County Council meeting to voice concerns about the coronavirus.

Issues raised instead centered around ensuring children at a local school are properly monitored on days when classes start late, making sure picnic tables are secured at a local riverside park to prevent them from floating away in floods and the morality of allowing alcohol sales during events at a county park.

Though the county has become the major center of the outbreak in the state, mystery has shrouded how that came to be. The first known case was said to involve an 80-year-old woman who had no clear path to the virus. But DHEC has provided little information about the other people infected and has not identified a specific location where the virus originated.

Rumors have circulated around the county as to who the infected might be, but no one seems 100 percent sure. Nor do they seem that worried about it.

“We are veterans of tornadoes and hurricanes,” said County Council Chairman Julian Burns, adding that Kershaw County responds like most South Carolinians, by putting its head down and weathering challenging situations.

“And that’s what is happening,” he said. “Life continues.”