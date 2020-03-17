Myrtle Beach coronavirus slowdown begins as tourism giant faces public health measures

MYRTLE BEACH — Even before the edict halting dine-in food service across the state, the Grand Strand — South Carolina's tourism hub — felt the first echoes of an economic downturn from the novel coronavirus.

Gone were traveling sports tournaments, the region's typical Can-Am Days celebration welcoming Canadian visitors on break, conventions and group travel. Hotel occupancy was as low as 20 percent for some.

The coronavirus threatened not only to keep visitors at bay but to disrupt needed seasonal labor, too: Workers who come to the area from abroad on J-1 student visas were facing challenges getting the needed paperwork from their embassies if the offices shuttered.

About 3,000 visa workers from around the world come to the region every year to work as lifeguards, gift shop attendants, food service workers and in other roles.

The only good news, business owners and Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said, is that travel was being impacted in the spring. If the public health demands of stemming COVID-19 dictates tourism be limited in the area's bread-and-butter summer months, that could spell catastrophe.

A gray, rainy Tuesday on Myrtle Beach's Ocean Boulevard, typically the bustling, neon-lit center of the region, showed many businesses that relied on pedestrian traffic were still open, but few people were walking the strip. The area's signature Skywheel ferris wheel had stilled.

Megan Hall, of Lynchburg, Va., was taking a solo walk on the beach despite a sprinkling of rain. She was trying to enjoy the trip, she said, knowing she and her boyfriend both might go home to unemployment: both are restaurant servers.

"It's everywhere," she said of the virus, "so you might as well go somewhere fun."

Karen Riordan, president of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, said on Tuesday morning her group's messaging focused on personal choice: Visitors should decide for themselves, based on their best judgment and health risks, whether to take a trip to Myrtle Beach or the rest of the 60-mile Grand Strand area.

The region is the heartbeat of South Carolina's tourism industry, welcoming 20 million visitors a year.

But the chamber has still seen demand for vacations in later months in bookings and on social media, Riordan said, and the marketing group would continue to invest in internet advertising.

"Hopefully, we can keep Myrtle Beach top of mind," she said. "We do want (potential visitors) to keep dreaming and we want them to be planning, and, hopefully, they would make a reservation sometime later in 2020."

A large portion of the visitors this time of year, Riordan said, are people fleeing colder weather, sometimes for several months. Those guests, she said, should treat the region as they would their own home, and follow advice to avoid going out in groups.

Paul Cummins, 89, and Peggy Baker, 80, were visiting from Allegheny County, N.Y. The couple had flown down on March 1, before much of the recent alarm over the respiratory virus, which is most dangerous for the elderly. Now, there are a handful of cases confirmed in their home county and four in Horry County, where they were staying.

Baker and Cummins were continuing their vacation, taking time to walk the beach every day. A Saturday show they attended at the Alabama Theatre was packed. But they had put off other plans, like a day trip to Charleston. They were considering renting a car to drive home on April 1 because a connection through the Atlanta airport would put them in contact with "wall-to-wall people," Cummins said.

"There's a lot of things we've put off because of this virus," Baker said.

Also put off were many public events that have been engineered to boost the area's spring season, among them, the Can-Am Days Parade. When a group, including a band from Burlington, Ontario, scheduled for the parade canceled its hotel reservation, the Hampton Inn & Suites Oceanfront lost a $71,000 booking in one fell swoop, said Tom Moore, the hotel's general manager.

This time last year, Moore saw 70 percent occupancy at his hotel. Now the rates were hovering just about 20 percent. Guests with future bookings were calling and asking whether other businesses in the area were even open; Moore was stuck looking for ways to cut back on the hours for his 125-person staff.

"This week, we’re going to run a skeleton crew and do our very best to stay afloat," he said.

Some were delaying hiring altogether, like Shane Rowan, who runs a haunted house and escape room attraction on Ocean Boulevard. He said business had stayed strong through the spring, but acknowledged he might have to stop trying to pitch the biohazard-themed escape room to passersby.

Like all coastal South Carolina, Myrtle Beach has been accustomed to a different type of business disruption: Oncoming hurricanes since 2016 have prompted evacuation calls somewhere along the coast every year.

But while every storm brings the threat of destruction, there is a defined timetable for when the peril passes. It was unclear to almost anyone when the threat of COVID-19, a respiratory illness, might pass.

Bethune urged that rules limiting commerce in restaurants and elsewhere were "short-term pain for long-term gain," if the rules help keep the illness from spreading broadly. But she was worried about her own businesses, too: Bethune is a part owner of Better Brands, a Budweiser distributor for the region, and her husband, Brown Bethune, would close two restaurants he owns on Tuesday night.

One bright spot was found in Fun Plaza Arcade, an oceanfront business run by Jimmy Waldorf. Waldorf said his business had been strong so far this year, and that he was coming off an already blockbuster 2019 in which installing air conditioning and a credit card swipe machine had bumped business 46 percent.

But he acknowledged that his business was not one that would be deemed essential — like a grocery store — if mandated closures became more widespread.

Waldorf's suppliers, he said, were calling him worried already, asking if he would still order toys and games that patrons win as arcade prizes.

The salesmen, he said, were working from home.