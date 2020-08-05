Myrtle Beach area teachers have COVID-19 safety concerns as school approaches

The end of last school year for Carolina Forest Elementary teacher Cori Canada was harder than her first year of teaching.

Canada was one of hundreds of teachers across Horry and Georgetown counties who were thrust into virtual learning due to COVID-19, finding numerous obstacles that included being unable to reach students to having a difficult time keeping students motivated for nearly four months.

Canada said she feels like some officials are playing Russian roulette with the coronavirus.

“I want to ask the governor, is he going to speak at funerals of teachers and students?” she said.

A single parent who has taught for 11 years, Canada said she doesn’t think schools will look like normal schools again.

“We’re not going to have Play-Doh to share, we’re not going to have paint brushes to share,” she said.

The last months of school were “extremely difficult,” Canada said.

“I had no control over what was sent home to the students. I did a lot of crying — a lot,” she said. “There is not a teacher in this state that wants this.

“We want to be in the classroom, it’s just not safe.”

Teachers across the Grand Strand are anticipating more days of virtual learning and the struggles that go along with it during the COVID-19 pandemic, though they want what’s best for the safety of their students.

With a new school year nearing in the middle of a pandemic, S.C. Department of Education and local education officials plan to adopt new safety guidelines and practices when — and if — students return to campus.

Horry and Georgetown counties have decided to begin instruction on Sept. 8.

Motivating his students to attend online meetings was one of the biggest struggles last semester, said Russel Escasenas, a math teacher at Waccamaw High School in Pawleys Island.

“Sometimes I would call for a Zoom meeting, but only one or two would be present,” Escasenas said. “It’s hard to teach online, but it’s harder if you can only teach one student in a meeting.”

Teachers were asked to check in with students at least twice a week via video calls, but it was not mandatory last semester.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

"Based on the feedback from our stakeholders, teachers will be required to conduct live sessions with students daily to take attendance, provide an overview of the day, and delivery mini lessons based on the S.C. standards," Genie Smith, Georgetown County School District executive director of federal and state programs, said in an email to the Post and Courier.

According to the Education Department, teachers and school leaders were unable to make contact with or did not receive returned assignments from students in Horry and Georgetown counties. The department said there were 198 students in Horry County and 30 in Georgetown County.

Teachers who are also parents face additional struggles as they try to run a virtual classroom, as well as keep their own children on task throughout the day.

“As a parent, I feel like I am even more torn for them than I am for myself going back into the classroom,” said Jenna Henderson, a Waccamaw High teacher. “I don’t think there is any easy decision right now.”

As of Thursday, all counties in the state had a high risk of recent disease activity, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Horry County schools are offering a full-time virtual option for K-12 students, requiring a commitment of one semester. Students have until Aug. 7 to sign up.

Georgetown County School District is expected to make a final decision next week on how schools will handle instruction. The district has announced plans for two options: remote to prime and an option for students to commit to a full semester of virtual learning.

During GCSD’s most recent collection of data, it found 6,082 students who currently qualify as Pupils in Poverty who would be eligible for a free internet hotspot through the state program, said Dr. David Hammel, GCSD executive director for accountability, assessment, & research. The district has set aside funding to help non-PIP students in need of internet service, he said.

Meanwhile, Conway High School teacher Erik Schrader said going into a new school year, everyone has to be flexible.

“Basically, no matter what we are going to do, it’s going to be hard,” he said.

Schrader, who teaches subjects including economics and banking, said if students return to the classrooms, it will eliminate many of his group projects and lessons due to social distancing guidelines.

“I realize we can’t hide in our houses forever, but we need to be calculating when the risk is appropriate and when it’s not,” he said about returning to school. “We just all have to be flexible this next year.”

Georgetown County teachers were provided with "ongoing strategies and resources" to assist with online instruction last spring, Smith said.

Teachers were offered a three-week session on ways to engage students virtually and ensure that all students are college and career ready, Smith said.

Escasenas, who was unable to get in touch with a handful of his students during distance learning last semester, said he has been reading and attending webinars to learn how to better motivate his students during virtual learning.

“It will be different but I’m ready for the challenge,” he said. “I care for my students and I love them and I will do everything for them to love math during this pandemic.”