Myrtle Beach area hospitals ready for new challenges before the return of flu season

The coronavirus pandemic has taken ahold of the United States for nearly six months, leaving communities around the world grappling with substantial new challenges including economic shutdowns, contact restrictions, mental instability, sickness and death.
Restaurants and schools have closed down and reopen, more stores have ordered masks mandate, and hospitals, walk-in clinics and physicians have seen an influx of new patients.
Now, with the fall season nearly here, area hospitals are preparing for more coronavirus cases as colder weather leads to more flu patients and a shortage of staff critical to keeping patients healthy.
So, what are hospitals doing to prepare for the flu season this fall and winter?
'What are we in for?'
While the coronavirus is unpredictable, medical experts and researchers believe they will have to deal with a different outtake in the fall than what was seen in the first half of the year.
Since South Carolina is one of the 21 states currently in the “red zone” for coronavirus outbreaks, according to a White House Task Force report, hospitals are working on methods to anticipate an increase in cases and deaths. As of the beginning of September, South Carolina had more than 120,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 3,000 deaths.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control predicted daily deaths may increase by 24.38 percent and projected that there could be 3,186 virus-related deaths by November.
In the first half of the year, hospitals across the country faced substantial new challenges in their practices including potential overflow of patients, shortages of staff personnel, imposing newer restrictions to limit the virus infection and opening more sites for testing.
Georgetown County has reached 100 percent hospital-bed capacity multiple times, while Horry County has been hovering from 70 to 85 percent since the beginning of August.
In the Pee Dee region, hospitalization rates were lower than 76 percent at the end of August compared to 80 percent at the end of July.
The virus is highly infectious and forces hospital staffs to separate incoming asymptomatic patients are not exposed unnecessarily. With hospitals handling more than hundreds of admissions along with a incalculable new season, this raises concern for an acute rise in hospitalizations.
If a second wave emerges in the fall, health staff and personnel will need to take hard-learned lessons from the first half of the year including a better understanding of the symptoms and news methods for tending to patients with the virus.
“We do believe that the coming fall and winter could be tough,” said Dr. Paul Richardson of the Conway Medical Center. “Depending on how much influenza we see during this season, it could definitely complicate the situation.”
There was an observed increase in coronavirus patients at CMC prior to July 4, Richardson said. Around the holiday weekend, Horry County saw an uptick in cases and deaths reporting more than 60 deaths between July 4 and July 30.
Georgetown County stabilized in its case and death reports for a portion of July before reporting an increase in deaths in mid-August, including 10 in a period from Aug. 11-18 — or 33 percent of the county's deaths to date.
Those numbers may increase further depending on community compliance with social-distancing regulations and other public health factors, according to health officials. While experience helps, future uncertainty still makes it difficult for hospital leaders to know exactly what they are up against.
The flu and COVID-19 aren't the same
Physicians are stressing the importance of knowing the difference between the coronavirus and the flu.
Many might think that they are the same — which they are not.
Both are respiratory illness that do have similar symptoms and characteristics. However, there are some key differences such as having COVID-19 may include a change or loss of taste and smell, according to the Center for Disease Control.
The CDC also states that another difference is that if a person had COVID-19, it would take them longer to develop symptoms than if they had the flu.
If a person catches the flu, symptoms appear between one and four days after infection. For COVID-19, symptoms start developing anywhere from 2 to 14 days after infection with a varied time range.
At CMC, they have been meeting as an administrative team daily to remain nimble and react to the situations they face on a day-to-day basis, according to Richardson. He anticipates this upcoming flu season will be more of the same strategically.
One other key difference in the flu and the virus is the medication used to treat them.
Prescription drugs are commonly used to treat sick individuals hospitalized with the flu, while health officials are actively working on a effective treatment to be approved by the Food and Drugs Administration for the coronavirus.
Medications are also in higher demand in reducing stays at hospitals with some people taking acetaminophen to lower fevers and pain.
Dr. James Principe, a Tidelands Health medicine physician and associate chief medical officer, had the coronavirus in mid-July and was recuperating from the virus. Principe used medication to help lessen some symptoms, but ultimately ended up in the hospital to get better treatment.
“It’s not a joke,” he said. “This is a serious illness.”
The hospital organization is monitoring the ever-changing statistics of the virus, said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer for Tidelands Health. She said that coronavirus patients take more resources than a standard hospital in-patient and thus are in need for additional staffing.
"We're going to continue growing those staffing numbers to be able to accommodate that demand," she said.
Other hospitals in the region have reported similar obstacles of reaching near capacity beds and having less nursing staff personnel — including Tidelands that went from three virus-related patients in early June, to more than 50 just 10 days later.
In mid-July, Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital, located in Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, was approved by DHEC to be used as an alternate care site should they needed to temporarily use the rehabilitation beds for COVID-19 patients that needed time to rejuvenate.
The rehabilitation hospital has an additional 29 beds to use, according to Resetar. However, she said that they have not had to do so due to low patient volumes in the county.
Instead, they've continued to add coverage to their hospitals.
"We have additional capacity that we currently don't have staffed and we're working very diligently to get staffed," she said.