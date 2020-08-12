Myrtle Beach area economists forecast rough off season, start to 2021 tourist season

Wes Clark can sympathize with what small-business owners are going through, particularly as an economist that knows what they and the entire Grand Strand workforce will face in the coming months.

“It breaks my heart for people to scrape to stay in small business,” said Clark, a professor of economics at Horry Georgetown Technical College. “I’ve had a couple small businesses and I know what it’s like to struggle month-to-month and week-to-week. Unfortunately, I’ve never had a seasonal business, like a lot of people here do.

"If you don’t get to December, what happens to next year? As you look at the labor force, what’s that going to do to the labor force? Is that going to drive people out of the area looking for jobs? My gut feeling, and this is again looking from the outside, a lot of these small businesses will either have to become those entrepreneurs and rethink what they’re doing or they’ll just have to close.”

Another local economist is labeling the job market “bleak” as local prospective employees wobble through the final month of a weak Grand Strand summer. Meanwhile, local business owners are fighting to hold onto their businesses, trying to figure out the best ways to stay open during what may be a reduced-capacity off season in the hopes of making it to spring 2021.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance in South Carolina dropped by 3,285 for the week ending Aug. 1 compared to the week before, according to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce. Numbers by county will not be released until Aug. 21.

The latest figures for Georgetown County show initial claims remaining low, while Horry County has increased.

Often, the two coastal counties will buck statewide trends because a higher percentage of their job markets and economic activity circulate from tourism, said Robert Salvino, professor of economics at Coastal Carolina University.

“As for the higher unemployment claims in July, what we’re dealing with is in South Carolina, and Horry County in particular, the crowds have been associated with higher numbers of positive cases for coronavirus,” Salvino said. “That has caused a number of businesses to either shutdown or limit their hours, and certainly need less staff. That could very well be related to the uptick in unemployment claims.”

Salvino said retail sales are also a good indicator to show the stark contrast of Horry County from the state. According to the last figures available from the S.C. Department of Revenue, Horry County was down 52% year over year in net taxable sales when comparing April 2019 and April 2020.

“That is a huge drop in business activity,” Salvino said. “The state, itself, was down 17%. When you’re talking about the state and 46 counties, and Horry County was 52%, that tells you something about our job market tied to tourism."

Salvino pointed to people not going to restaurants or staying in hotels as key sectors that have hurt both Horry and Georgetown counties.

And with what’s left of the weak summer winding down, the outlook for the nearly 15,000 seasonal hospitality industry workers along the Grand Strand is not looking good.

“We know here, from the past, that certainly when August ends we have higher unemployment. That’s a given,” he said. “With coronavirus, certainly jobs that would be available, there are fewer. And not to mention the sales per restaurant are generally lower. When you have 50 percent occupancy requirements, you have to question how many restaurants are able to withstand that? Certainly it’s not a vast majority of them. So, there will be fewer businesses even available to hire workers.”

As for Georgetown, where Liberty Steel Group laid off or redeployed 130 workers earlier this spring amid the coronavirus, the prospect for new jobs that would have been created is either delayed or eliminated.

“Even shipments for containers, large ships that are withdrawing orders, port deepening for international trade is being halted, so we’re talking a major downward shift still in terms of economic activity that hasn’t really been considered, in terms of the temporary things we’ve seen in coronavirus,” Salvino said.

COVID-19 has drastically affected recent graduates of local colleges, as well.

“The job market is bleak,” Salvino said. “Coastal has 10,000 students, and let’s think about the ones who graduated in May. It is a rare event when a student tells me that he or she landed that job that they were really hoping to get when they were coming into their last year of studies. It’s just not likely."

What April 2021 could look like

Clark points to what he calls a "ripple effect," indicating that many are looking at the short-term ramifications, when the long-term outlook is just as important.

"Even with the ending of these (federal) benefits, how many of these businesses are not going to make it until next year? And what’s that going to do to the economy for the next 12 months?” Clark asked. “Even if tomorrow, all the restrictions went away, we still have to recover from what’s already happened. Will that recovery include these new jobs for next year?”

Salvino agrees, pointing to hotels and "condotels" that were down more than 50 percent in terms of revenue per available room due to a lack of tourists.

“It is extremely likely that by April 2021 that it is not going to be as good as it was before the coronavirus hit,” Salvino said. “That’s to say nothing about the international traveler, which is basically non-existent. There are so many things pointing to a lower level of business that once this over, these businesses won’t return.

"You’ll see vacant spaces into 2021 without question.”

Salvino said economists knew the nation was heading into a recession even before the coronavirus hit. Toss in a presidential election year and talks worldwide of postponing elections, and the word “uncertainty” starts brewing.

“When investors are not confident to invest and households are not confident to go out and spend, you do not come out of a recession very, very quickly," Salvino explained.

Clark said there’s also uncertainty when business owners are forced to reinvent.

“I still whole-heartedly believe our area, our state, our country runs on small business and entrepreneurs,” Clark said. “Hopefully out of this, we’ll see some very unique ideas and new ways of doing things. And that can open up a whole new can of worms that can lead to some interesting ideas in a different sector here in Myrtle Beach. The opportunities are there, the problem is we’ve got so much on us.

"Can we afford to take a hold of those opportunities?”