Myrtle Beach allows hotels to re-open as coronavirus restrictions ease

Myrtle Beach, the heart of South Carolina's tourism economy, will allow short-term rentals to start once again.
An emergency order by the city to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus expires Friday. In a city council meeting held by teleconference Thursday, elected leaders of the beach town approved a new emergency order, but this one will not stop hotels from renting.
City leaders said that they felt it would not be legal, given recent orders by Gov. Henry McMaster, to continue to bar rentals. They did pass restrictions on how many people can congregate in hotel elevators.
Mayor Brenda Bethune voted in favor of the new order, but said she was still personally concerned about the ramifications of re-opening. Myrtle Beach also re-opened its beach accesses earlier this week.
“We do not have enough tests in this area for our residents, let alone our visitors, and we do not know when we will have enough tests available," Bethune said during the meeting.
Myrtle Beach sits at the center of the 60-mile Grand Strand, the most lucrative tourist destination in South Carolina. Before public health measures curtailed travel across much of the country, the destination welcomed 20 million visitors annually.
Myrtle Beach alone has slightly more than 30,000 full-time residents, but that population can swell to as many as 250,000 people within the city limits during peak visitation in the summer.
Now, the city will allow what it calls a "soft opening" from May 1 to May 15. Hoteliers will only be allowed to welcome guests who had already booked stays in that period before the council passed its new order.
Though she said there was no other legal option than to allow the opening, Bethune signaled concern over people coming to town from hotspots of infection. McMaster has ordered that visitors from sites of high infection, like New York, not be allowed to rent in the state.
But, Bethune said, “There have been no resources given to us to enforce (McMaster's order) and it is virtually impossible to control where people are coming from.”
Just two of seven city council members voted against the measure. They were Mike Lowder and Jackie Hatley, who herself runs a motel.
Covid-19, the respiratory illness cause by the virus, has proved a challenge to beach towns up and down the coast who depend on visitors. Recent orders by the state have allowed them to make independent decisions on opening up beach paths or restricting access via traffic checkpoints.
Several beach communities in the Charleston region are located on barrier islands, with only one or two roads in or out. Those areas have largely maintained traffic checkpoints that turn away non-residents during daylight hours.
But on the Grand Strand, there are many access points to beaches.
The region's second-largest beach town, North Myrtle Beach, has also reopened its beach paths and is using a drone to make sure people on the sand don't cluster too closely.
Marilyn Hatley, the mayor of that town, said that rentals there have been allowed to re-open since a recent order by McMaster. Some are planning to do so on Friday.