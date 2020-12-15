MUSC to offer rapid COVID-19 tests at Charleston airport

Free rapid antigen testing for COVID-19 is now being offered at Charleston International Airport.

The Medical University of South Carolina will offer the high-sensitivity nasal swabs 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday in the new parking garage at 5500 International Blvd. in North Charleston. Results are typically available within 15-30 minutes.

Registration is required prior to being tested at the drive-thru site. To register, go to www.iflychs.saferestart.net.

Those under 18 years old must bring a parent or legal guardian with them for permission to the site. Masks are required along with a a photo ID and insurance card, if applicable.

"As we continue to fight this virus and commence vaccinations for Phase 1a of the statewide distribution plan, it’s important that we continue to offer these mobile testing sites," said Dr. Patrick J. Cawley, MUSC Health CEO and vice president of medical affairs for the university.

"We strongly encourage people who are traveling for the holidays to get tested before they do so," he said. "With infection rates and cases climbing all over the country, surveillance testing can help stop the spread, particularly for those who are asymptomatic but still contagious. Testing now can make a significant difference in whether or not our hospitals become overwhelmed in the weeks ahead."