MUSC says majority of its COVID-19 cases are now caused by variants

The Medical University of South Carolina's experts believe the majority of the COVID-19 cases they are seeing are caused by variants of the virus that are known to accelerate spread of the disease.

Michael Sweat, a Ph.D. researcher with MUSC and head of its Epidemiology Intelligence Project, said during an MUSC Board of Trustees meeting May 14 that although the number of new cases of coronavirus disease reported in South Carolina remains in a plateau, he believes the variant strains are circulating rapidly in the population of people who haven't had COVID-19 recently and haven't had one of the vaccines.

"The risk to those without immunity is really higher than it appears," Sweat said.

The British variant, B.1.1.7, is the most prevalent, according to MUSC's sequencing. It is at least 50 percent more transmissible. The hospital now sequences every positive COVID-19 test it conducts for variants, in order to learn how prevalent the mutant strains of the virus are. Ninety percent of cases at the Charleston-based hospital system are caused by one of the "variants of concern," Sweat said, compared to under 20 percent of cases as recently as February.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 337 confirmed, 203 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 487,178 confirmed, 99,407 probable.

Percent positive: 3.2 percent.

New deaths reported: 4 confirmed, 5 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,471 confirmed, 1,156 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 70 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 42nd in the nation regarding the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of March 13, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Richland County (47), Greenville County (44) and Pickens County (24) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 16 new cases on May 14, while Berkeley County had 13 and Dorchester County had six.

Deaths

Of the deaths from COVID-19 confirmed May 14, two were people age 35 to 64. Two were patients 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 345 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 14, 94 were in the ICU and 49 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

The CDC said May 13 people who have been fully vaccinated can ditch their face coverings almost entirely, and the day after, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said it had reviewed the science and agrees.

"South Carolinians who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors with a few exceptions," Dr. Edward Simmer, the agency's director, said in an announcement. "The risk of being infected or spreading COVID-19 once fully vaccinated is very low, and therefore wearing a mask if you are fully vaccinated is not needed."

The exceptions include schools, health care facilities, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and public transportation — all places where the virus is known to spread readily.