MUSC plans to use old children's hospital to fight coronavirus

To better prepare for a surge in coronavirus disease, Charleston's largest medical center is equipping an old building at its downtown campus.

The Medical University of South Carolina said Wednesday it is preparing a portion of its old children's hospital to prepare for the pandemic's strike. The health system is also considering using space in Ashley River Tower on Ashley Avenue. The move could add roughly 100 beds to the downtown campus.

The hospital may need to buy more beds to accommodate the change, spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said. But it would exhaust all other resources on-hand first.

MUSC has 114 intensive care beds in Charleston in 2017, according to its annual report to Medicare.

The hospital system said two of its own patients have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Also on Wednesday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced it is projecting 2,700 cases of the disease by the beginning of April, and 8,100 by the beginning of May.

Based on those estimations and the state's pandemic plan, a little more than 300 people would be hospitalized in South Carolina by May. DHEC has said its projections are subject to change, and much depends on how seriously citizens take its recommendations to stay home.

MUSC also owns hospitals in Florence, Marion, Chester and Lancaster. Together, those four hospitals in less populous parts of the state have only 73 intensive care beds.

The health system is taking stock of its options to plan for a surge in virus cases at those facilities.

As of Wednesday afternoon, DHEC said it knew of 424 cases of coronavirus disease in South Carolina.

Now called University Hospital Extension, MUSC's decades-old children's hospital was recently replaced with a $389 million facility that opened in February.