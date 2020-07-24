MUSC officials address testing backlog as coronavirus pandemic rounds out 5th month in SC

As the coronavirus pandemic rounded out its fifth month impacting South Carolina, wear and tear to the Medical University of South Carolina's testing system is causing backlogs, officials said on Friday.

Dr. Danielle Scheurer, chief quality officer at MUSC, said tests are taking a little more than 50 hours to come back on average, compared with less than 30 when the system was at its best. Scheurer said a few factors outside of the health system's control have caused problems. MUSC conducts roughly 20 percent of the state's total testing.

For one, the specialized pipette heads needed for the process are manufactured by just one company outside the U.S., and MUSC is not the only lab running short.

The machinery MUSC's lab uses is also taking a beating from heavy use over the last several months. And the mega-labs MUSC and the rest of the state depend on, including LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics, have also reported increasing logjams as outbreaks heat up in states including South Carolina, Florida, Texas and Arizona.

Scheurer said MUSC may have to begin turning away people who want a test but don't have symptoms. She reminded the public that it is not necessary to get another test to verify that a case of COVID-19 has passed.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, meanwhile announced a slew of new cases and deaths, as well as one additional case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.

The condition, also known as MIS-C, is a rare disease where various parts of a child’s body become inflamed and have symptoms like abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea and fatigue. It has been recently associated with COVID-19.

As of Friday, there were five MIS-C cases in South Carolina, according to DHEC.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,921

Total number of cases in S.C.: 78,298

Number of new deaths reported: 46

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 1,339

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,668

Percent of tests that were positive: 21.6

Total number of tests in S.C.: 680,947

Which areas are hardest hit?

Charleston County led the state with 219 new coronavirus cases on Friday. Greenville County was second with 172, Richland had 154, Lexington had 123 and Horry was fifth with 116.

DHEC officials on Friday also said it was the 17th consecutive day they'd announced more than 1,400 cases statewide.

What's happening in the tri-county?

The tri-county logged a total of 363 new cases on Friday, 74 more than the 289 cases reported Thursday.

Berkeley County had 65 new cases and Dorchester had 79.

Deaths

Of the 46 deaths reported Friday, 38 were of elderly patients aged 65 and older, according to DHEC.

They were from the following counties: Aiken, Anderson, Bamberg, Beaufort, Berkeley, Cherokee, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Jasper, Lancaster, Laurens, Lexington, Marion, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg and Sumter.

Eight middle-aged patients, between 35 and 64 years old, also died. They were from Berkeley, Darlington, Greenville, Laurens, Richland, Spartanburg and Sumter counties.

Hospitalizations

As of Thursday, 4,744 beds were available statewide and 8,654 were in use. The total number of beds occupied by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients is 1,668.

There were 602 ventilators out of 1,651 around the state in use, including 263 by COVID-19 patients, DHEC said.

What do experts say?

As case numbers and deaths continue to rise around the state, officials continue to issue dire warnings on what will happen if the public does not adopt widespread precautions like mask wearing and social distancing.

DHEC officials said they are working with their community partners to set up mobile testing clinics.

There are 75 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 15 and 182 permanent testing sites.

In addition, there are 182 permanent testing sites around the state. For more information about where and how to get tested, go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.

Mary Katherine Wildeman contributed to this report.