MUSC offers rapid testing this week as SC records 1,510 new COVID-19 cases

Thirty-four more people in the Palmetto State have died from COVID-19. Total confirmed deaths from the virus have surpassed 6,000.

On Feb. 8, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,510 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as testing measures continue across the state.

The Medical University of South Carolina will offer rapid testing in Charleston International Airport's daily parking garage from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9-11.

More than 5 million tests have been given in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic. DHEC said 7 percent of the 31,266 tests reported on Feb. 8 came back positive.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,510.

Total cases in S.C.: 414,573 confirmed, 53,830 probable.

New deaths reported: 34 confirmed, 83 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 6,881 confirmed, 809 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 75.5 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people? 40th as of Feb. 7, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

The three counties with the highest level of cases for their populations are Pickens and Greenville in the Upstate and Dillon in the Pee Dee, according to DHEC.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 121 new cases on Feb. 8, while Berkeley counted 49 and Dorchester saw 52.

Deaths

Thirty of the 34 new confirmed deaths reported on Feb. 8 were patients aged 65 and older and the rest were ages 35 to 64.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,517 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 8, 354 were in the ICU and 211 were using ventilators.

What do the experts say?

The CDC encourages folks to continue to wear a mask, avoid crowds, stay 6 feet from others and avoid poorly ventilated spaces. Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC's chief epidemiologist, said now is not the time to relax these prevention measures.

People who are out and about in the community are recommended to be tested for COVID-19 once a month or sooner if they develop symptoms or have been around someone who has tested positive for the virus.

DHEC's COVID-19 testing sites are available statewide. Go to scdhec.gov/FindATest to find a nearby location.