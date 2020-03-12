You are the owner of this article.
MUSC now offering drive-thru testing in Charleston for coronavirus-like symptoms

  • Updated
Drive-thru testing for coronavirus is now available in Charleston at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The drive-thru site is at the parking lot of the Citadel Mall campus outside the MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion. Individuals must have a testing order and a scheduled appointment through the MUSC Health Virtual Urgent Care platform to enter the site. 

MUSC employees will collect specimens only from patients who have screened into the system as high risk for respiratory illness, including those possibly exposed to the novel coronavirus, a dangerous strain that causes COVID-19. Patients won't have to leave their vehicles for the collection.

The collection isn't free and will be billed to the patient's insurance provider or considered self-pay, officials said in a news release.

MUSC hopes the drive-thru testing can minimize the risk of patients spreading the virus to others while seeking treatment at a hospital or clinic. Patients can screen themselves online for free at the virtual platform with the promo code "COVID19," then schedule an appointment for testing.

The system has considered adding more locations in the tri-county area and across the state if needed, officials said.

In South Carolina, 10 patients have been identified as having contracted the coronavirus and two of those have been confirmed with COVID-19 by federal health officials. The two confirmed cases are in Kershaw and Charleston counties. Six other cases are in Kershaw County and one each has been reported in Spartanburg and Lancaster counties.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

