MUSC is giving advice to SC businesses that go back to work during coronavirus

Confronted with quickly changing guidelines and a pandemic that has hammered bottom lines, businesses are grappling with how to safely return to normal operations. The Medical University of South Carolina thinks it can help.

The state-supported health system began a Back to Business program, offering up its experts to organizations seeking to make their workplaces safe from COVID-19.

"There have been a lot of recommendations and guidelines on how to restart, or reopen, in a modified fashion," said Dr. Pat Cawley, chief executive officer of MUSC Health. But practically, every organization's needs are different, and the abundance of advice can cause confusion.

MUSC experts can evaluate all of the evidence available and make recommendations.

Businesses began reopening following the governor's decision to lift restrictions in late April. As the state has returned to its usual habits, coronavirus case counts have risen. As a result, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control renewed its calls for caution Wednesday.

“There are those who are finding ways to hold graduations and open businesses safely through careful planning and attention to crowd density and safety measures such as wearing masks," Dr. Linda Bell, the top epidemiologist with DHEC, said in a statement. "When we don’t do those things, we can put ourselves and others at risk, and case counts will rise.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a wide range of materials for businesses to use before they reopen. Its guidelines call for companies to have monitoring capabilities in place, as well as plans if an employee gets sick, and flexible leave policies.

The S.C. Chamber of Commerce also published its own roadmap for businesses, replete with legal advice detailing what employers should and shouldn't do.

Still, businesses seem to want personalized guidance: Close to 100 organizations have enrolled in MUSC's program or expressed interest.

MUSC's recommended testing regimen, for example, calls for organizations to ask employees to take one of two kinds of tests. If the person shows symptoms of COVID-19, experts recommend a diagnostic test.

If the employee isn't showing symptoms, MUSC suggests taking an antibody test, the results of which show whether the person has previously been exposed to the virus.

The standard MUSC guidelines then recommend repeating that testing every 30 to 90 days, depending on how quickly COVID-19 is spreading in the community.

Both public and private insurers are required to cover the costs of COVID-19 testing under federal law.

Other recommendations vary widely, depending on the type of business.

Kiawah Island Golf Resort needs to consider several kinds of facilities at once, said Bryan Hunter, director of public relations. The vacation getaway's golf courses, hotel and restaurants call for different policies.

"It really touches every element of the resort," Hunter said. "We wanted to make sure we had a plan in place that met the reality of what Kiawah is."

So, Kiawah hired MUSC to help. Hunter said some of the best practices for hospitals carry over to hotels. He declined to detail the specific recommendations MUSC gave, saying plans are evolving constantly.

But visitors will notice big changes, Hunter said. For example, all rakes have been removed from sand traps, and ball washers on the courses are no more.

The Kiawah resort has favored a phased-in reopening, with its Sanctuary hotel scheduled to reopen Thursday.

MUSC is charging for its Back to Business service, but Cawley said it will cost the institution more money than it makes. Having a hand in how businesses choose to safely operate will help the hospital slow COVID-19's spread in the region, he said.

"In a lot of ways, this helps us get our arms around what's happening out in the community," he said.

In Charleston, the pandemic is moving slowly, according to MUSC disease research. The trend line in new cases is sloped gently upward, growing at 1.8 percent per day by Wednesday.

South Carolina residents in recent days have been moving about roughly the same as they do in normal times, according to an analysis by Unacast, a company using millions of mobile phone data points to measure how much the population is social distancing.