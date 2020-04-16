MUSC expects Charleston hospital won't be overwhelmed by coronavirus surge

A surge in coronavirus disease cases is coming to Charleston in the next few weeks, but the Medical University of South Carolina does not expect its hospital in Charleston to be overwhelmed.

Thanks in part to the fact that people have been following orders to socially distance, the spring wave of the pandemic should not exceed MUSC's capacity.

"While the number of COVID-19 infections continues to grow, it is now doing so more slowly," according to new research from the state-supported hospital. "This is an important development, as an explosion of new cases, coupled with the current load of existing coronavirus patients, could ultimately have overwhelmed the health system."

MUSC shared the projections, which it is calling its "Epidemiology Intelligence Project," with the public online Wednesday at web.musc.edu/coronavirus-updates/epidemiology-project. MUSC estimates 3,500 cases are in the Charleston area; only 360 were confirmed in Charleston County by Thursday morning, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

As these patients' cases progress, many will show up in the hospital. A surge will likely happen at the end of April or beginning of May.

MUSC's projections indicate that Medical University Hospital could admit nearly 45 patients a week for COVID-19 infections at the outbreak's peak. They're expected to require a dozen ICU beds, according to the projections. MUSC had 114 ICU beds in Charleston in 2017, according to its annual report to Medicare.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Social distancing measures like state and local stay-at-home orders appear to have "substantially" slowed the virus's spread locally, said Michael Sweat, an MUSC professor leading the team that produced the models. And Charleston has managed to avoid so-called "super spreading" events that have fueled the nation's worst outbreaks.

Charleston has also avoided becoming a hotspot, such as the one in Camden in South Carolina's Midlands.

"We don't expect this surge to exceed the capacity of our ability to provide care," Sweat said. "Vigilance is really needed to ensure that transmission remains controlled."

Thad Moore contributed to this report.