MUSC coronavirus cutbacks included nurses, other critical staff who care for patients

The Medical University of South Carolina's layoffs and cuts included many people who care for patients directly, now out of a job at least temporarily as the system rushes to contain its expenses.

MUSC announced the cuts Monday. Nine hundred people were laid off. Salaries were cut between 15 and 20 percent.

The system needs to cut its spending by $820,000 per day, MUSC Health CEO Dr. Pat Cawley said in a statement. Salaries and benefits have made up 42 percent of the hospital's expenses so far this fiscal year.

It isn't possible yet to describe who layoffs have affected, Cawley said, because leadership is still communicating with their teams. But health care providers are among those laid off, he said.

That includes nurses, even some in areas of the hospital most would consider essential in normal times.

Some key staff will fare better than others: One respiratory therapist told the newspaper she felt her job was secure, though her hours will likely be reduced.

MUSC resorted to the cutbacks as fewer patients are treated at the hospital during the pandemic. Elective surgeries, for instance, are down by as much as 80 percent. MUSC and other hospitals canceled many of those procedures at the governor's urging.

During a press conference Monday, Cawley told reporters front-line nurses and doctors will not be cut. "Anyone that works on the front lines taking care of patients, we are not laying off," he said.

Multiple health care providers who spoke to The Post and Courier said they were angered by the comments. Layoffs affected people with critical jobs in the hospital, they said, each on the condition of anonymity for fear of losing their jobs.

"Infuriating," one said.

"It's a slap in the face," said another.

Cawley clarified Tuesday that only staff who are part of the COVID-19 surge response are exempt from the layoffs.

"I want to emphasize that every MUSC health care team has intrinsic value and when we are under normal operations, there’s no way we could provide the quality and specialty care that we are able to across our state without them," he said. "This situation doesn’t change that. What we’re dealing with right now, though, isn’t normal and it means that we had to make tough choices that no one ever wants to have to make."

The cuts so far have not affected staff at MUSC's medical school, "but discussions are ongoing about next steps," a spokeswoman said. MUSC is continuing to cover the employer portion of workers' health insurance.

One nurse described a mad rush to decide between a layoff and greatly reduced hours by the end of Monday. Given a little more than an hour, she chose to keep working with reduced hours. The nurse is also earning a little more than $300 a week for her partial unemployment.

"None of us are quite sure we’ve made the right decision," she said.

Another nurse said she was weighing whether to take a layoff and unemployment Tuesday. She worked only an hour before being sent home that day.

People who can be moved to the teams preparing for a COVID-19 surge have already been told, and are moving into position, Cawley said.

Others said they were considering travel contracts, which would take them to under-staffed regions dealing with their own surges. Those contracts can offer much higher pay. One ad posted by Krucial Staffing last Thursday offered physician assistants and nurse practitioners $13,000 per week, a food stipend and private lodging for a 21-day deployment to New York City.

MUSC's models are predicting the hospital will not face its surge until mid-May, more than a month from now.

Layoffs will be in place until June 30, the end of the fiscal year. MUSC would like to return people to work sooner, but "it’s hard to know if the virus will respect our preferred timeline," Cawley said.