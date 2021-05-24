MUSC children's experts warn of COVID-19-related syndrome as SC parents consider vaccines

Though COVID-19 rules and guidelines are being relaxed as people get vaccinated, some of the state's top children's experts say they are still concerned about MIS-C, a rare syndrome that develops in adolescents who have had COVID-19.

With older age groups in South Carolina largely vaccinated, COVID-19 cases in South Carolina have been trending younger. The Medical University of South Carolina has treated 28 children diagnosed with multi-system inflammatory syndrome; all have survived, but three required life support.

"When parents say, 'My kids can't be affected by COVID,' they forget sometimes that MIS-C really is a risk," said Dr. Allison Eckard, director of MUSC's division of pediatric infectious diseases.

As of May 3, between 100 and 149 cases of the syndrome had been reported in South Carolina, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Eckard said most patients diagnosed with the syndrome end up being hospitalized, and the long-term effects of the disease are still under study. Some of MUSC's patients with the syndrome have inflammation in their hearts six to nine months into their recovery.

"It is a big deal," Eckard said. "We want people to have a respect for this virus."

To stave off the condition, Eckard and a team of physicians at MUSC encouraged families with kids age 11 or younger to keep using masks. And they urged parents of children 12 and older to get their kids signed up for the Pfizer vaccine.

Dr. Mileka Gilbert, a pediatrician and director of diversity for the pediatrics department at MUSC, said the majority of MIS-C cases seen at the Shawn Jenkins Children Hospital have affected Black or Hispanic kids.

That said, the cases span all demographics and have been identified in toddlers to teenagers. Gilbert said people hesitant to get a vaccine themselves or to sign up their children for a shot should ask their health care provider the questions holding them back.

"Don't sit on your questions and continue to be hesitant," she said.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 210 confirmed, 104 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 490,638 confirmed, 100,727 probable.

Percent positive: 3.3 percent.

New deaths reported: 6 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,534 confirmed, 1,156 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 66 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 42nd in the nation in the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of May 23, according to the CDC.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (22), York County (20) and Spartanburg County (19) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 11 new cases on May 24, while Berkeley County had 12 and Dorchester County had three.

Deaths

Of the deaths confirmed from COVID-19, one person was age 35 to 64. Five of the patients were 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 287 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 24, 85 were in the ICU and 43 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

A small subset of young Pfizer or Moderna vaccine recipients have had heart issues, the CDC said in a statement dated May 17, but whether there is a definitive link between the vaccine and the condition is unclear.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices gave few details but said "relatively few" of the cases have been reported, and it is recommending further study into the issue. The cases have been mild.

The symptoms typically present themselves within four days of vaccination. The condition, called myocarditis, is commonly caused by viruses. Symptoms include chest pain, arrhythmias, shortness of breath and fatigue, according to the Mayo Clinic.