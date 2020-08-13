Movie theaters reopening across SC as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Movies are coming back to South Carolina.

Three major chains — AMC, Regal and Cinemark — have plans to reopen theaters across the state by the end of the month.

Closed for months because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the theaters will allow limited seating for movies and, per state orders and company rules, require masks.

AMC, the nation's largest movie theater chain, will reopen its five S.C. theaters starting Aug. 27. AMC operates three complexes in the Columbia market — Harbison, Dutch Square and Forest Drive — as well as multi-screen cinemas in Myrtle Beach and Hartsville. None of the AMC locations in South Carolina will take part in the promotion with 15-cent classic movies when the chain opens some theaters Aug. 20.

All AMC theaters in the state should be open in time for the Sept. 3 release of the science-fiction movie "Tenet," which has seen its release delayed by the closings.

Regal Cinemas and Cinemark have plans to reopen their S.C. theaters between Aug. 21 and 28. Regal operates 16 different cinemas across the state from the Charleston region to the Upstate, while Cinemark has three S.C. theaters along the coast.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster allowed theaters, stadiums and auditoriums to reopen this month with 50 percent capacity or up to 250 people, whichever is less. Masks are mandatory, according to the order.

The chains will allow customers to remove masks to eat and drink.

AMC said it will have a capacity of just 30 percent of normal as part of social distancing. Cinemark is blocking out adjacent seats when moviegoers buy their tickets to ensure social distancing, according to its website. Regal said it will be following state or local government mandates for maximum capacity in theaters.

Drive-ins, including some in South Carolina, have been open this summer as an alternative for movie fans, showing classic pictures or special streaming concert events.

Hollywood has been holding off on the release of new movies or even letting homebound fans stream first-run films at home. A trickle of new releases is planned as theaters reopen, including the Disney superhero film "The New Mutants" from the Marvel universe, which will be released Aug. 28.

"Wonder Woman 1984," sequel to the DC Comics superhero blockbuster, has been delayed all summer but now has an Oct. 2 release date. Other delayed movies such as Disney's live-action remake of its animated "Mulan" will go straight to home streaming.

Theaters with mask requirements and limited capacity could be just the first of the changes to the movies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

How quickly customers return could determine the future shape of the movie business. Even before widespread pandemic shutdowns, studios have been pushing to release movies onto streaming platforms much more quickly, potentially cutting into how long blockbusters stay in theaters.

AMC has been right in the middle of this dispute. It clashed publicly with one of the big studios, Universal, over its plans to move films quickly through theaters and onto streaming.

According to The Wall Street Journal, AMC and Universal reached a deal that allows Universal to bring movies onto streaming services just 17 days after their debut in theaters. That is much quicker than the current standard of at least 75 days.