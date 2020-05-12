Mount Pleasant trims $6 million from budget, postpones employee raises, due to coronavirus

MOUNT PLEASANT — Town officials say residents and businesses won't notice any change in services, but some projects will be delayed and employees won't get expected raises in the latest budget.

Town Council unanimously approved the $111.7 million spending plan for the 12 months starting July 1 at a meeting Tuesday evening.

While the total budget is only $757,600 less than was planned before the coronavirus pandemic hit the economy and the town's revenues, there are substantial budget cuts tucked into the spending plan.

"It looks like it hasn’t changed very much, but it’s changed by over $6 million," said Mayor Will Haynie.

Most of the savings came from postponing $2.4 million in employee pay increases and a continuing hiring freeze that will save an estimated $1.2 million.

Earlier versions of the budget "included several million dollars in employee support, either through raises or making sure that positions throughout the town were (compensated) at market rate," Administrator Eric DeMoura said. “All the money that was going in that direction …. (will) now plug budget holes."

The town is also delaying plans for a $1.5 million public safety training center, a $550,000 renovation to the Park West pool, and $300,000 in funding for the Medal of Honor Museum. Smaller budget items, such as limiting employee travel, account for additional savings.

There was little Town Council discussion about the impact of delaying employee raises, but quite a bit about the Medal of Honor Museum funding, which was originally set at $600,000 before half that amount was frozen.

“As long as our total commitment is the same, the rest is just about the timing," said Haynie.

Councilman Jake Rambo said he's a supporter of the museum, but questioned if residents would think it responsible to spend $300,000 on the venture this year while cutting other expenses.

Most of the budget cuts were described as delays or postponements of expenses. The town is essentially setting the money aside, and plans to see how revenues come in as the budget year progresses.

“We have a lot of wiggle room if things don’t go well, but if they do go well we’ll be able to go back and revisit things," said Councilwoman Kathy Landing.

Like Charleston and other cities, Mount Pleasant is bracing for a large drop in revenue from taxes on restaurant meals and hotel stays. Other revenues, such as business licenses and property taxes, won't be clear until after they are due during the second half of the year.

“The one thing we could agree on is that there’s an awful lot of uncertainty in this budget year in front of us," Councilman Tom O'Rourke said.

He said the town is fortunate that Mount Pleasant doesn't rely on hotel and restaurant taxes to the same extent as Charleston.

Charleston is anticipating a $42 million drop in revenue and, like Mount Pleasant, has imposed a hiring freeze.

Mount Pleasant Town Council decided Tuesday that business license taxes won't be due until August 31, a 30-day postponement from the usual deadline. The delay is meant to help businesses with cash flow.

There was no talk of raising property taxes at the Town Council's budget committee or regular council meeting Tuesday, but Councilman Howard Chapman did seek support for a $35 increase in the stormwater fee, to fund drainage improvements and a ditch-cleaning crew.

“It’s a very small amount, to start the process of becoming a resilient community," Chapman said.

A similar proposal was rejected last year, before Chapman was elected to Town Council.

His idea found no support Tuesday, but could be discussed in a future committee meeting as the town sorts out how to pay for planned drainage work, primarily in the Old Village area.