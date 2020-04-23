Mount Pleasant to open three parks Saturday, but with strict social distancing rules

MOUNT PLEASANT — Following a recommendation by the town's Recreation Committee, three Mount Pleasant parks will reopen to the public on Saturday, officials announced.

The facilities are the Cheryll Woods-Flowers Soccer Complex at Patriots Point, Jimmy Seignious Softball Fields near Belle Hall behind the R. L. Jones Center, and the Park West Recreation Complex track and fields.

The opening time is 10 a.m., but with social-distancing rules in place, public restrooms will be remaining closed and some activities prohibited.

“We wanted citizens to have the opportunity to use the parks to work out and stay healthy," said Councilman Gary Santos, chairman of the Recreation Committee.

"This decision was not taken lightly, and we urge all patrons to exercise all safety precautions so everyone can continue to enjoy the parks," he said Thursday.

The use of town parks was first restricted March 19, with a ban on organized activities and limits on group sizes. Restrictions were later tightened, all recreation programs were cancelled March 25 and the town's parks were closed.

The three parks will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The recreation committee had unanimously recommended the change, and Mayor Will Haynie made it official Thursday by changing the town's Emergency Proclamation, which is in force through May 7.

"This is one step in a phased approach to reopening our community," Haynie said in a town announcement.

“While this is welcome news for many in our community, I urge everyone to be vigilant in their adherence to social distancing and other safety measures while enjoying the parks," he said. "The only way we are successful is if we all do our part to be safe and follow the regulations in place."

The regulations include the statewide prohibition on people gathering in groups of three or more, and the requirement to maintain a six-foot distance from others.

Other rules published by the town are:

Visitors must remain moving.

No lingering, no blankets or picnics.

The Park West Track will be set up so that all people must walk or run in the same direction.

All outdoor tennis courts will remain closed.

All playgrounds will remain closed.

Restroom facilities at these locations will not be open.

Dogs are not allowed on the athletic fields. Dog walkers using the trails must keep their pets on a leash.

Recreation Department staff will be on hand to enforce the rules.

"We have to take this slowly and deliberately so we can ensure the safety of our citizens and businesses," Haynie said.