Mount Pleasant temporarily allows restaurants and retail stores to do business outdoors

MOUNT PLEASANT — Restaurants that don't have outdoor seating areas where dining is allowed can now create them on private property such as parking lots.

Retail stores can do the same, Town Council decided at a special meeting Tuesday evening.

Taking additional steps toward easing coronavirus restrictions, the town also removed limits on the number of people who can gather at parks as long as they observe social distancing guidelines.

Officials will no longer require that park visitors keep moving, either.

“Our kids have almost been villainized for playing with their friends and we need to get past that," said Councilman Jake Rambo, a former elementary school principal.

The rule changes take effect immediately and allow people to picnic in town parks if they like, or sit on a park bench. Also, the only town park that has not reopened — Pickett Bridge Recreation Area at the end of Pitt Street — will be open starting Friday.

"I think it only makes sense to do this," said Councilman Tom O'Rourke, who is the former director of Charleston County Parks and Recreation.

Most town parks opened May 1, with many restrictions.

Councilman Gary Santos has pushed to reopen the town's parks and said that while some restrictions will remain, this will provide more opportunities for people to get out in the fresh air and exercise.

Team sports are still prohibited, and town pools, gyms and playgrounds remain closed.

For businesses, the Town Council's actions mean retailers and restaurants that fill out a simple form — it should be on the town's website by Wednesday morning — can create outdoor dining spaces and outdoor retail spaces.

Businesses will need to submit photos of the space they plan to use, to make sure they aren't blocking sidewalks or fire lanes. The town plans to create an online map to help residents find businesses offering such options.

Town Administrator Eric DeMoura described the rules as "a way we can help retailers and restaurateurs during this time."

The rules temporarily suspend relevant town ordinances "in order to allow display, storage, or sale of merchandise and sale, service and consumption of food or drinks, including alcoholic beverages, in certain temporary outdoor areas on private property" subject to certain limitations.

For example, businesses are still required to have adequate parking, and those that sell alcoholic beverages can't allow consumption beyond marked areas outside.

The Town Council approved all the rule changes with no dissenting votes. Rambo recused himself from the outdoor dining issue because he's part-owner of Grace & Grit restaurant, and Mayor Will Haynie and Councilman Howard Chapman were absent the online meeting.

Mount Pleasant continues to operate under emergency rules, with Town Council meeting only online. Many boards and commissions that help keep the wheels of government turning, such as zoning appeals and the planning commission, have not been meeting but have the option of meeting online through May 31 when the emergency rules are set to end.