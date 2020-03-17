Mount Pleasant suspends normal operations and seeks to limit spread of new coronavirus

MOUNT PLEASANT — Emergency procedures related to the new coronavirus were formalized by Town Council on Tuesday in a meeting conducted by telephone to limit in-person contact.

Among the updates: Administrator Eric DeMoura has the authority to revoke any special event permits issued prior to March 17, council meetings will be held by phone or other electronic communication methods, deadlines for permits have been suspended and town facilities are closed.

A loosely defined ban on gatherings of more than 50 people is also in effect, and members of the Police Department have been visiting restaurants to explain it.

Most of the rules began Monday when the town declared a state of emergency, and Mayor Will Haynie later posted on Facebook that "some say we are overreacting locally."

"We are given 2 distasteful choices: count the results of our decisions in dollars lost — or in lives lost," he wrote. "The choice for me is clear."

Councilman Jake Rambo is a partner in the restaurant Grace & Grit, and said the 50-person rule has been a difficult adjustment for businesses, and particularly those involved in hospitality.

"My understanding is, there is no hard-and-fast rule about 50 people, " he said. "The spirit of the rule is to not have lots of people crammed into a small space."

Rambo said Police Chief Carl Ritchie has been getting lots of calls from restaurants. Another restaurant owner, Courtney Page of Page's Okra Grill, said Monday that police came by and told her the 50-person rule just means she shouldn't welcome a tour bus full of more than 50 people, as her restaurant did Saturday.

“No gatherings larger than 50 people is not hard to understand,” Haynie said Monday. “If we have to enforce it, we will. We will leave it up to the discretion of our police.”

Rambo said some restaurants, including Grace & Grit, are removing seating to increase the space between tables, or closing off some dining areas.

"We're essentially closing down the main part of our restaurant and encouraging takeout," he said.

Rambo said he's urged Haynie and Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey to consider waiving the upcoming accommodations tax deadline Friday, to help businesses.

"If we could get that waived, we could continue to pay people," he said.

The town's emergency ordinance expires in 61 days. The ordinance also prohibits price-gouging, following S.C. law.