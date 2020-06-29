Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Folly Beach, Kiawah, others mandate masks to combat virus

Mount Pleasant is the latest large South Carolina city to mandate protective masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, and a number of smaller towns and cities have approved rules of their own.

Just on Monday, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Folly Beach, Kiawah, Walterboro, Colleton County, Beaufort, Hilton Head and Newberry approved face mask mandates.

“Right now that’s the only thing we got,” said Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring. “Other towns around us are passing ordinances similar to this.”

Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, Spartanburg and Isle of Palms did so last week. In the greater Charleston area, most mask requirements take effect Wednesday.

The state hasn't taken the lead on the issue, leaving it instead to more than 300 towns, cities and counties to decide.

Local officials have faced residents who, in some cases, have demanded tough mask regulations and in other cases objected. Frequently, town and city council members have heard from residents on both sides, as in Mount Pleasant on Monday.

At a Town Council meeting about a dozen residents spoke before Mount Pleasant approved a mask requirement. Some urged approval, citing medical advice, or representing local hospitals.

“I really hope you all have the courage to do the right thing and follow good medical practices and do what needs to be done here,” said Kathleen King.

Others said a mask requirement was an infringement on their liberty, or worse.

“Right now, God, our divinity, is being challenged,” resident Linda Seaton said. “This is a fascist attempt, what is going on right here.”

Last week on Isle of Palms, City Council voted against a mask mandate on Tuesday, then held an emergency meeting on Friday and approved one after a large majority of residents demanded it.

The lack of statewide regulations has prompted a cascade of municipal rules as the number of coronavirus cases in SC soars. That's resulted in regulations that vary from one town or city to another.

Some, including the city of Charleston and Colleton County, require face masks to be worn by anyone entering a business. Others, such as Mount Pleasant and Greenville, require all to wear face masks in grocery stores and pharmacies, but only employees must wear them in other businesses.

Grocery stores and pharmacies are considered essential business that people can't simply choose to not patronize if they're afraid of catching the virus.

Other towns and cities, including North Charleston, Goose Creek and Hanahan, have encouraged residents to wear masks but do not require them. State and federal public health officials, and representatives of local hospitals, have urged people to wear masks, which can reduce the chances of an infected person passing the virus to others.

Most municipal mask regulations include exemptions for people who, for medical reasons, are unable to wear one, and for babies and toddlers. In most cases, requirements to wear masks in restaurants require that they be worn except when people are eating.

“Most of us thought by now we’d be on the downside of a curve,” Kiawah Councilman Dan Prickett said. “I think everyone realizes how serious this is.”

Most rules come with the threat of a small fine, in the $25 to $50 range for individuals, though some are larger — $500 in Hilton Head, for example.

Here's a roundup of some of the mask mandates approved Monday in various SC towns and cities.

Mount Pleasant: Requires masks in groceries, pharmacies and town buildings. Employees must wear them in other businesses. Starts Wednesday.

Summerville: Requires masks in retail and food- service businesses. Takes effect Wednesday but lasts only nine days unless extended.

Folly Beach: Requires masks in enclosed public spaces, including restaurants and stores, and in outdoor spaces when it is not possible to stay 6 feet away from others. Businesses must post notices to wear masks or face a fine of $100 per day of violation. Effective noon Tuesday.

Kiawah Island: Requires masks in businesses and restaurants, starting at noon Wednesday.

Walterboro and Colleton County: Require face masks in all commercial establishments. Employees must wear them, too. Effective 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Beaufort: Requires masks in all publicly accessible buildings, including stores and restaurants, starting Wednesday morning.

Hilton Head: Requires masks within commercial establishments starting Wednesday morning. Penalties include a $500 fine or 30 days in jail.

City of Newberry: Requires masks in groceries and pharmacies. Notably, Newberry's ordinance specifies that Walmart and Dollar General count as grocery stores. Effective Wednesday.

Regulations approved previously, in most cases last week:

Charleston County: Masks are required in county buildings and encouraged elsewhere. In effect.

City of Charleston: Requires masks in public indoor spaces such as grocery stores and restaurants, while interacting with people outdoors, on public or commercial transportation and outdoors where it’s too crowded to keep 6 feet apart. Starts Wednesday.

Columbia: Requires masks in all commercial businesses. In effect.

City of Greenville: Requires masks in grocery stores and pharmacies, and for staff in restaurants, retail shops, barbershops and salons. In effect.

Isle of Palms: Requires masks in retail and food-service establishments (including grocery stores). Starts Wednesday.

City of Clemson: Requires masks in any building open to the public, and on public transportation, and "when coming into contact with any person who is not a family or household member, whether indoors or outdoors." In effect.

City of Spartanburg: Requires masks in groceries, pharmacies and municipal buildings. Staff must wear them in other businesses. In effect.

Staff writers Chloe Johnson, Gregory Yee and Jerrel Floyd contributed to this report.