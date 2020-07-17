Mount Pleasant restaurant employee in critical condition after contracting the coronavirus

As general manager of Cantina 76’s Mount Pleasant location, Hugh O’Neill didn’t have a chance to forget about the coronavirus. His employees had been wearing masks since the restaurant reopened, and articles about the disease kept showing up in his inbox, with the Columbia-based chain’s owners’ names in the "from" field.

By June, as he looked around a dining room brimming with tourists, O’Neill knew he was bound to get infected.

What he didn’t realize was that COVID-19 would ravage his body.

Two weeks after testing positive, O’Neill, 53, is on a ventilator at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, coping with two types of pneumonia and an infection of undetermined origin. His liver is inflamed, his heart is arrhythmic, and his kidneys are too weak to flush out paralytic drugs that doctors administered in what they describe as a chess game of controlling symptoms.

When he regains consciousness, his wife Mendi O’Neill says, he’s going to be shocked by the disease’s progression.

“He’s a man; he thinks he’s invincible,” O’Neill says. “Our way of thinking is everybody is going to end up having to get it. But did he ever think this? Absolutely not. He’ll be floored.”

According to O’Neill, her husband’s doctors say he’s one of the COVID-19 patients about whom they’re most concerned. He was listed as "critical but stable" on Friday afternoon.

Coronavirus has been a constant in the Charleston area restaurant sector since Gov. Henry McMaster this May reopened dining rooms across the state, with 75 restaurants closing temporarily in connection with the pandemic. Yet many of the young hospitality workers who have contracted the virus have apparently rebounded from their diagnoses, including other Cantina 76 employees.

“We did think people would get it,” allows Craig Wyatt, who co-owns Cantina 76 with Rob Ward and Chad Elsey. “We’re a restaurant. We employ a lot of young people, and obviously, you’re down in Charleston. The beaches are crowded. People are out. It’s a bad situation, and if Hugh would have understood he was susceptible, maybe he would have sat out a bit.”

Not a chance, Mendi O’Neill says. Her husband couldn’t wait to get back to work when McMaster lifted his closure order.

A veteran of the industry who spent a decade as managing partner of the Outback Steakhouse in North Charleston, O’Neill could feel Cantina 76 shifting into gear. After two years of being stalled by perceptions that the restaurant was a Columbia interloper, it was finally picking up momentum. He announced that his team was ready to restart.

“Part of our culture is we really try to empower our staff to make decisions on local level,” Elsey says, adding that the owners would override a manager’s decision to reopen if it didn’t seem safe. “And the Mount Pleasant community in particular seemed to really embrace getting out of the house.”

Cantina 76 conducts its own contact tracing when an employee tests positive, and Wyatt says the investigations usually end up in the same place. “Everybody’s like, ‘I was at this party’ or ‘My roommate was positive last week,’ ” he says.

In O’Neill’s case, though, it’s not clear where he acquired the virus. Mendi O’Neill says he was a hands-on manager who greeted guests, wiped down tables and washed dishes, but she doesn’t think he necessarily contracted COVID-19 at the restaurant.

“It’s not like it’s lit up and you can see it moving around,” she says of the virus. “At some point you have to have contact with somebody: You can only do so much.”

She continues, “I’m not the type of person, and neither is he, that would say you should wear a mask. You have that choice. The way I think about it is: I wouldn’t want you to have to go through what we are going through, but it is your choice.”

(While Mendi O’Neill also tested positive for the coronavirus, she hasn’t shown any symptoms. Her college-aged daughter, son-in-law and mother-in-law, who share their house, are also seemingly healthy.)

When O’Neill first felt sick, he attributed the symptoms to a chronic sinus infection. After he developed a fever, though, Mendi O’Neill enlisted “nurse friends” to persuade him to see a doctor. His COVID-19 test came back positive on June 30; O’Neill planned to fight off the illness with sleep and Tylenol.

Within one day, he was having so much trouble breathing that he asked O’Neill to take him to the hospital. She dropped him off at Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital, where staff ushered him through the front door.

Mendi O’Neill hasn’t seen her husband since.

Even though the O’Neills have health insurance through Cantina 76, Mendi O’Neill’s boss set up an online fundraiser to help cover his time in the intensive care unit. More than 100 people have donated, including many of O’Neill’s former employees.

They’ve also sent so many texts to O’Neill’s phone that Mendi O’Neill says there’s no more room for messages. She’s saving all of the good wishes which have been posted to social media so O’Neill can read them when he wakes up.

“Hugh has been a valuable employee, but he’s also just a good guy,” Wyatt says, adding that people applied for jobs at the Mount Pleasant location just so they could work with O’Neill.

In addition to the thoughts, prayers and money that old friends and recent customers are sending, Mendi O’Neill is looking forward to the in-person visits. She hopes people will call on her husband, a hard-core extrovert known as “the mayor” in his hometown of Point Pleasant Beach, N.J., once he’s back at Cantina 76.

She has no doubt that he’ll return to the restaurant. He loves the work too much to stay away.