Mount Pleasant requires face masks in grocery stores, pharmacies starting Wednesday

MOUNT PLEASANT — Wearing face masks to limit spread of the coronavirus will be mandatory in groceries, pharmacies and the town's municipal buildings starting Wednesday.

Town Council narrowly approved the mandate in a Monday afternoon emergency meeting. Residents who attended the meeting were divided, with some calling for adoption of the rule and others decrying it as an assault on civil liberties.

Representatives of Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper St. Francis urged the council to require masks, as did some residents.

“I really hope you all have the courage to do the right thing and follow good medical practices and do what needs to be done here," said Kathleen King.

Others suggested there's no proof that masks limit the spread of the virus and some claimed masks cause heath problems.

“Right now, God, our divinity, is being challenged," resident Linda Seaton said. “This is a fascist attempt, what is going on right here."

She suggested the proposed mask rule was also connected to Agenda 21, a 1990s United Nations resolution related to sustainability that some believe is a part of a worldwide conspiracy.

After about 90 minutes of discussion, council members acted, and the regulation received just the necessary six votes for approval (a two-thirds majority was needed because it was an emergency meeting). Council members Kathy Landing and Gary Santos voted against it, and Brenda Corley was absent.

Before the vote, several council members made attempts to strengthen, or weaken, the rules.

Councilwoman Guang Ming Whitley wanted the mask requirements to be broader than originally proposed, to include retail stores and salons among places where everyone must wear masks, but she could not find enough support for her amendment.

The town rule requires employees, but not patrons, to wear masks in retail shops and salons.

Landing went in the other direction, suggesting the town should suggest rather than require masks.

She said residents should take steps toward building up their immunity, such as getting more fresh air and sunshine. She also recommended zinc.

“I do believe we need to let people and businesses do what they believe is right for them," Landing said.

Councilman Jake Rambo authored a change in the rules that allows anyone who claims they have a medical condition to go mask-free, without specifying what condition they have. That rule is part of the approved ordinance.

“So, if you’re asked why you don’t have a mask on, you don’t have to go into details about your medical condition," Rambo said.

Members of the public who supported a mask mandate cited medical advice, and several medical professionals offered supportive comments.

“It didn’t occur to me that we might not pass this today," said a visibly frustrated Mayor Will Haynie, as he went through a litany of health statistics prior to the vote.

Charleston County has been leading South Carolina in new coronavirus cases, and the state has become such a hot spot that at least three states are requiring visitors from the Palmetto State to quarantine for two weeks.

Meanwhile, Councilman Howard Chapman said tourists from other states are coming to Mount Pleasant and the nearby beaches and he wants them to wear masks, too.

“Many other states that had serious problems, they’re coming here," he said.

Violating Mount Pleasant's new mask rules could result in a $25 civil penalty for individuals and fines starting at $100 for businesses.