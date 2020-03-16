Mount Pleasant prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people, to slow spread of coronavirus

MOUNT PLEASANT — South Carolina's fourth-largest city declared a state of emergency Monday afternoon and banned gatherings of more than 50 people, which would apply to restaurants as well as weddings and events.

Neighboring Charleston, the state's largest city, announced similar measures.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said he spent the weekend talking to medical professionals and others to seek advice, but the town rushed to take action after Gov. Henry McMaster ordered public schools closed Sunday.

"These are life and death matters," Haynie said.

"No gatherings larger than 50 people is not hard to understand," Haynie said. "If we have to enforce it, we will. We will leave it up to the discretion of our police."

The no-more-than-50 rule was, until later Monday, a federal guideline aimed at limiting the spread of the new coronavirus so that hospitals will not be overwhelmed. Other area towns and cities have shared that guideline with businesses, but Mount Pleasant plans to enforce it with police if necessary.

"We're telling the restaurants and larger venues," Haynie said.

Within hours of Mount Pleasant and Charleston announcing the 50-person-gathering restriction, President Donald Trump at a news conference advised U.S. residents to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, The Associated Press reported.

People were also urged to discretionary travel, shopping trips and social visits, and avoid bars and restaurants. Other nations, and some large U.S. cities, have ordered restaurants to close or switch to takeout-only service.

In a proclamation Monday afternoon, the town also announced:

All town facilities will be closed to the public starting Tuesday.

Recreation facilities and indoor and outdoor operations are suspended until further notice.

All court sessions will be canceled for the remainder of the month. Notices will be sent for rescheduling.

Haynie had been telegraphing on social media his desire for the town to take substantial action.

Friday, he pinned a tweet to his Twitter profile with a chart from "The Economist," illustrating how protective measures could help keep health care systems from being overwhelmed with patients. Without measures, hospitals could run short of intensive care beds and ventilators.

Sunday, Haynie posted on Facebook: "We are prepared to take municipal measures limiting gatherings unless that occurs at a higher level of government, which we would welcome, though it only makes sense if schools are also closed."

Schools were ordered closed later that day.

Haynie also applauded Chick-fil-A for closing its restaurant dining rooms, and wrote that delivery services for restaurant meals could help both restaurants and the effort to limit the spread of the virus.

The City of Charleston has closed senior centers, suspended sports programs, and canceled public performances and gallery shows in city facilities through the end of the month.

Monday afternoon, following a meeting of City Council by telephone, Charleston also imposed a 50-person-gathering rule.

The town of Mount Pleasant will continue to perform its normal operational functions. Garbage and trash collections will run as scheduled. Town services to include business licensing, scheduling for building and construction inspections, and planning and zoning will be available online.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.