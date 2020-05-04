Mount Pleasant plans to delay July 1 pay increases employees expected, and public projects

MOUNT PLEASANT — Postponing raises for town employees and delaying public projects could save more than $6.2 million as Town Council braces for a coronavirus-driven drop in revenue.

Local governments know that budget woes are coming, but some impacts won't be clear for months when tax and fee payments are counted.

“As we all know, this is going to have negative financial impacts for this town," said Councilman Tom O'Rourke, chairman of the Finance Committee.

Mount Pleasant does not have a cash flow problems, committee members were told Monday, but is making plans for the upcoming budget to reduce spending.

“The goal is that our citizens see, or feel, no reduction in services," said Town Administrator Eric DeMoura.

To deal with an expected plunge in revenues from taxes collected on hotel stays and restaurant meals, the town is considering postponing a $1.5 million public safety training facility, a $550,000 renovation to the Park West Pool, $300,000 in funding for the Medal of Honor Museum, and $200,000 for ongoing work at Carolina Park.

The town also plans to cut general expenses, mostly involving compensation for the town's workforce.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Planned adjustments to pay that resulted from a compensation study will be postponed, saving $817,000. Merit pay increases expected July 1 will also be postponed, saving $1.6 million, and an ongoing hiring freeze will save an expected $1.2 million.

As the town tries to reduce expenses, it's also feeling the impact of the state government cutting costs.

DeMoura said the town was expecting $1,249,000 in state funding from the S.C. Department of Transportation to help address stormwater flooding in the town's Old Village area, but has learned “that funding has been pulled, because of the crisis.”

The good news, said Councilwoman Kathy Landing, is that if the town needs to borrow money for stormwater projects, interest rates are lower now. DeMoura said the town will also save money this year because of lower gas prices.

Mayor Will Haynie said Mount Pleasant needs to re-emphasize to state and federal lawmakers that they need financial help to address the flooding, much of which happens along state-owned roads.

“We have families living in the Old Village that, when rain hits their roof, they go into a state of anxiety," said O'Rourke.

The town has been working on a multi-million-dollar plan to address stormwater flooding in parts of the Old Village. Design work for the projects is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.